Samsung Is Likely To Reveal The Galaxy S24 Series At Unpacked On January 17
Samsung has officially announced the date and time for its upcoming Unpacked event, where it will unveil the latest additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio. Rumors and leaks have been making the rounds surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup for a while now, which include a supposed new AI tool that will battle Pixel 8’s Magic Eraser, and a possible boost to recording videos for the high-end S24 Ultra.
Samsung announced AI will play an integral role in the S24 family of mobile devices in a press release late last year. The tech giant touted that “a new era of Galaxy AI is coming.” The press release remarked that early in 2024, Galaxy AI will bring users closer to a world where some “common barriers to social connection dissolve, and communication is easier and more productive than ever.” One feature mentioned was AI Live Translate Call, which will give users a personal, real-time translator whenever needed.
One of the more recent leaks claimed the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly have the latest 200MP image sensor with improved night mode and zoom features, as well as the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Part of the leaked document pointed to the device also including a new photo editing tool called “generative edit.” The document also alluded to a new feature that will be able to “move or remove objects,” which resembles what the Magic Eraser feature can do on the latest Pixel devices.
According to another leak, Samsung may add 4K resolution video recording at an ultra-smooth 120 frames per second for the premium S24 Ultra smartphone. While this is probably overkill for most, it will be helpful for those interested in creating slow-motion content. The feature is said to still be undergoing testing, so it may not be ready in time for launch. The company could decide to hold off and deliver it in a future feature drop instead.
The Samsung Unpacked event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, at 10am PT / 1pm ET on January 17, 2024. Starting right now [January 2 (6pm ET)] through January 16, customers who reserve a device on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App can receive a $50 Reserve Credit when they preorder.