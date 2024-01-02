CATEGORIES
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Flagship May Get A Major Boost To Recording Videos

by Aaron LeongTuesday, January 02, 2024, 11:37 AM EDT
hero Galaxy S24 series
Samsung's last couple of Galaxy S-series phone haven't really set the world on fire unlike its predecessors, but if recent rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S24 could turn the market on its head. A new leak postulates that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra might bring 4K 120fps video recording to the table.

According to reliable leakster Ice Universe, Samsung may be readying the Galaxy S24 Ultra to have crisp 4K resolution video recording an an ultra-smooth 120 frames per second. It's currently undergoing testing, so it's still possible that it might not be available at launch, or something the South Korean company could hold back as a future feature drop.

From a practical standpoint, 120fps is overkill for most users, only really helping when creating slow-motion content. Still, having a smooth and sharp video mode would give Samsung a leg up over other main brands like Apple and Google, where their flagships are still capped at 60fps when recording in 4K. It must  be noted however that phones like Sony's Xperia 1 IV and V, and the OnePlus 9 Pro and 10 Pro have been able to shoot at 4K/120fps, so in a way, Samsung is playing catch up.

Nonetheless, the S24 series will sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which has been benchmarked as a powerhouse even against Apple's A17 Pro. With aid from the Gen 3's AI processor, Samsung plans to incorporate AI-level smarts to Bixby and core functions like photo editing. Internal storage for the phones will top out at 2TB and have a 5000mAh battery. Its main camera will be highlighted by a 200MP sensor (same as the S23 Ultra) with improved optics and hardware for improved zoom characteristics. 

Samsung's latest phone is expected to be revealed to the world come January 17 during its Unpacked launch event in San Jose, California.
Tags:  camera, smartphone, video, samsung galaxy s24 ultra
