Samsung’s Speedy 990 EVO SSD Is 53% Off And Other Top Cyber Monday Storage Deals

by Tim SweezySunday, December 01, 2024, 12:00 PM EDT
hero sandisk extreme pro water
Now is the time to stock up on storage, with deals up to 53% off from Samsung, Crucial, and others. No matter if one needs internal, or external storage, there is a Cyber Monday deal to be had.

Samsung 990 EVO SSD

Cyber Monday deals are already here, and the Samsung 990 EVO SSD leads the way. The drive offers Read/Write speeds up to 5,000MB/s / 4,200MB/s, with up to 70% improved performance per watt over the older 970 EVO Plus.

samsung 990 evo ssd

The 990 EVO is PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 capable and with the company's Magician Software, the drive will stay updated with the latest firmware updates, encryption can be enabled, and drive health can be easily monitored.

The Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD is 53% off for only $69.99.

Also from Samsung:

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro

Perhaps someone on the holiday shopping list is in need of portable external storage. In that case, the SanDisk Extreme Pro may be what the doctor ordered. This portable SSD delivers Read/Write speeds up to 2,000MB/s, and comes in a forged aluminum chassis, which doubles as a heatsink.

sandisk extreme pro ssd image

The Extreme Pro is also durable. SanDisk says it has up to a 3-meter drop protection rating, and is also IP65 water and dust resistant. Carrying the SSD around is made easy with a handy, built-in carabiner loop.

Data is kept private via the included password protection featuring 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Users can also manage files and automatically free up space with the SanDisk Memory Zone App.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 2TB is 37% off for $157.58.

Crucial X10 Pro

Another portable SSD option is the Crucial X10 Pro. This SSD delivers Read/Write speeds of up to 2,100MB/s / 2,000MB/s, and has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating. Crucial adds the X10 Pro has a drop-proof durability up to 7.5-feet.

crucial x10 pro ssd image

The X10 Pro has a broad range of compatibility. It is plug-and-play compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, and more via USB-C. It is also iPhone 15 ready, making it possible to shoot pro resolution videos from an iPhone 15 on the X10 Pro with up to 4TB of extra storage.

Crucial's X10 Pro comes housed in an anodized aluminum chassis, with a rubberized soft-touch base. It also offers password protection, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

The Crucial X10 Pro 2TB SSD is 30% off for $146.99.

Don’t miss out on these other great deals on SSDs:
Tags:  deals, Samsung, SSD, Storage, Sandisk, Crucial, cybermonday2024
