These Black Friday Deals Bring 2024 MacBook Airs At Exceptionally Low Prices
2024 MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)The 13-inch MacBook Air is a favorite among many college students and business travelers for its more compact size. While this Mac may be small in size, it comes with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU M3 chip to help power through writing essays for class, or working on Excel spreadsheets or even a bit of content creation work.
The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports crisp, vibrant visuals. If anyone needs an extra screen, the M3 chip is capable of supporting up to two external displays (with the lid closed) as well. In terms of sound, the speakers on the MacBook Air supports Spatial Audio along with Dolby Atmos. For the eco conscious, the MacBook Air with M3 is made with 50 percent recycled materials, which is an Apple first. And all MacBook Air laptops come housed in a recycled aluminum enclosure.
- The Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 chip, 16GB Unified Memory, and 256GB SSD storage is 23% off for $844.
- If a larger screen is needed, the Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch with M3 chip, 16GB Unified Memory, and 256GB SSD storage is 20% off for $1,044.
2024 MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M4)For those who need more horsepower, the MacBook Pro is a more premium and powerful option. This MacBook Pro comes with Apple’s latest M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It also comes with 24GB Unified Memory, and a spacious 1TB SSD.
The 2024 M4 MacBook Pro is the first built with Apple Intelligence in mind. Apple Intelligence brings with it features such as Writing Tools, Priority Messages, and a revamped Siri experience.
When it comes to battery life, the MacBook Pro with M4 chip has the longest battery life ever in a MacBook. According to Apple, It has up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and supports fast charge which allows the laptop to charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.
The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness, and now provides up to 1,000 nits of brightness for SDR content in bright light conditions. In low-light situations, the display can dim to 1 nit.
- The Apple 2024 MacBook Pro 14.2-inch with M4 chip, 24GB Unified Memory, and 1TB SSD is $100 off for $1,899.
Apple iPad (10th Gen) 10.9-inchThe Apple iPad (10th Gen) comes with the company’s A14 Bionic chip, which helps power the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, and 12MP Wide rear camera. With Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, staying connected with loved ones and colleagues is a breeze.
The power of iPadOS allows users to collaborate with friends in Messages, share photos and videos with family and friends, and watch and play together with SharePlay. Users will be able to choose from over 1 million apps for iPad on the App Store. When it comes to accessories, this iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Pencil (1st Gen). It also supports the Magic Keyboard Folio.
- The Apple iPad (10th Gen) 10.9-inch with A14 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6 is 26% off for $259.
- Need more power? Check out the iPad Pro 13-inch with M4 chip, 256GB storage, and WiFi 6E is 15% off for $1,099.