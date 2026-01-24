Samsung's Beastly 55-Inch Gaming Monitor Is 56% Off Plus Huge Deals On Galaxy Tabs





Woot is having a big sale on Samsung gear, and specifically a range of gaming monitors, Galaxy Tab tablets, and some accessories. Advertised savings are up to 56% for the form and up to 80% off the latter, and while those discounts apply to MSRP rather than street pricing, there are some huge, actual discounts on tap. One of those applies to Samsung's monstrous 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen display.

55-Inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Gaming Monitor Is 56% Off MSRP

55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen display big is like saying Godzilla is big lizard. It doesn't really underscore the massive nature of the beast. Call it whatever you want, but it's on sale for $1,199.99 at Woot (save $1,500 over MSRP). To call thedisplay big is like saying Godzilla is big lizard. It doesn't really underscore the massive nature of the beast. Call it whatever you want, but it's on sale for(save $1,500 over MSRP).









The Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen (LS55CDG970NNXGO) sports a massive 55-inch curved (1000R) mini LED panel with a 4K (3840x2160) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It's also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor with HDR10+ support.





Other tricks include a four-input multi-view feature, a cockpit mode that lets you swivel the ginormous panel into portrait mode, a built-in KVM switch, and an integrated Game Bar. It also comes with a solar-powered Ark Dial accessory for quick access to certain features.





Samsung's 25-inch Odyssey G4 (LS25BG402ENXGO), a 1080p IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. It's listed for $169.99 at Woot, compared to If you're on the fence, you'll want to decide sooner than later. Most of the other monitors on sale at Woot have already sold out, save for, a 1080p IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. It's listed for, compared to $206.99 at Samung ($73 off) and $194.99 at Amazon ($85 off).

12.9-Inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Is 39% Off MSRP









12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ that's on sale for $339.99 at Woot (39% off, save $220). It gets you a big display (for a tablet) without having to pay a bloated price. If you're looking for a solid deal an Android tablet, you have more options, including thisthat's on sale for(39% off, save $220). It gets you a big display (for a tablet) without having to pay a bloated price.





The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in 12.4-inch form has a 2560x1600 resolution and is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chip. That slice of silicon debuted in 2023 and is built on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. It's an octa-core design with four Cortex-A78 cores at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, flanked by a Mali G68 MP5 GPU.





The model that's on sale sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, plus it has a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E support, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a 12-megapixel front camera, dual 8-megapixel rear cameras, and a big 10,090 mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 20 hours of video playback.





If you're looking for a cherry on top, this slate comes with an S-Pen.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S10FE+ Smart Book Cover that's discounted to a low $19.99 (80% off MSRP). There are a bunch of other tablets on sale too, along with some accessories, such as thethat's



