Samsung Dangles A $50 Credit For Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Flip 6 Reserves Ahead Of Unpacked





The date has been set for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event—it gets underway on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Paris, France with a livestream kicking off at 9:00am EDT. Ahead of the event, Samsung is offering a $50 instant credit for anyone who reserves a new Galaxy device, and it's no secret that Samsung is referring to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.





While those upcoming handsets are not yet official, they might as well be after Samsung's Kazakhstan web team prematurely posted a promo graphic showing renders of both devices. As far as leaks go, that's about as official as it gets.





To claim a $50 credit, all you have to do is navigate to Samsung's reservation page and input your name (first and last) and email address. There's also a field to plop your mobile number, though that part is optional. In addition to securing a $50 credit, there's a checkbox on the reservation page to enter into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit in the form of a digital gift card. A drawing for a single winner will be held on July 15. Your odds will obviously depend on how many people enter.







Finally, Samsung is further touting savings of "up to $1,500+ when you preorder a new Galaxy device." To be clear, this is not a preorder but a reservation with no commitment to actually go through with a purchase. Also, while there are not many details regarding the $1,500+ savings, it is undoubtedly tied to trading in a device, as is suggested in the fine print.









In the lead up to the next Galaxy Unpacked event, there have been several leaks pertaining to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, including surfaced photos of purported dummy units revealing the designs. Additionally, rumor has it that Samsung plans to bump up the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to $1,899.99 for the 256GB version, which is $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The 512GB and 1TB models are expected to cost $2,019.99 and $2,259.99, respectively, though none of these are official figures.





Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to arrive with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on board. As for color options , it's rumored that the Fold 6 will be offered in Navy, Silver Shadow, Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White colorways. Meanwhile, it's said the Flip 6 will come in Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White color options.



