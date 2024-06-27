CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Dangles A $50 Credit For Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Flip 6 Reserves Ahead Of Unpacked

by Paul LillyThursday, June 27, 2024, 10:21 AM EDT
Closeup renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.
The date has been set for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event—it gets underway on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Paris, France with a livestream kicking off at 9:00am EDT. Ahead of the event, Samsung is offering a $50 instant credit for anyone who reserves a new Galaxy device, and it's no secret that Samsung is referring to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

While those upcoming handsets are not yet official, they might as well be after Samsung's Kazakhstan web team prematurely posted a promo graphic showing renders of both devices. As far as leaks go, that's about as official as it gets.

To claim a $50 credit, all you have to do is navigate to Samsung's reservation page and input your name (first and last) and email address. There's also a field to plop your mobile number, though that part is optional. In addition to securing a $50 credit, there's a checkbox on the reservation page to enter into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit in the form of a digital gift card. A drawing for a single winner will be held on July 15. Your odds will obviously depend on how many people enter.

Finally, Samsung is further touting savings of "up to $1,500+ when you preorder a new Galaxy device." To be clear, this is not a preorder but a reservation with no commitment to actually go through with a purchase. Also, while there are not many details regarding the $1,500+ savings, it is undoubtedly tied to trading in a device, as is suggested in the fine print.


In the lead up to the next Galaxy Unpacked event, there have been several leaks pertaining to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, including surfaced photos of purported dummy units revealing the designs. Additionally, rumor has it that Samsung plans to bump up the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to $1,899.99 for the 256GB version, which is $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The 512GB and 1TB models are expected to cost $2,019.99 and $2,259.99, respectively, though none of these are official figures.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to arrive with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on board. As for color options, it's rumored that the Fold 6 will be offered in Navy, Silver Shadow, Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White colorways. Meanwhile, it's said the Flip 6 will come in Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White color options.

If you want to secure your $50 credit, head over to Samsung's Galaxy reservation page. Be sure to check the sweepstakes box if you also want a shot at winning a $5,000 gift card.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, galaxy z flip 6, galaxy fold 6
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment