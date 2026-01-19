CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Hits 5.75GHz On Every Core In Early Overclock Leak

by Zak KillianMonday, January 19, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
Over on Overclock.net, user OC_Beer posted what appear to be the first leaked overclocking results for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9850X3D. The chip isn't even on shelves yet, as AMD only announced it at CES 2026 less than two weeks ago, but if these images are real, someone out there is already pushing it past its limits—5748 MHz on all eight cores, comfortably above the CPU's advertised 5.6 GHz max boost.

hwmonitor oc beer 9850x3d leak
Image: OC_Beer on Overclock.net

The screenshots themselves tell the story. One is a simple HWMonitor readout showing a Ryzen 7 9850X3D sitting at 5748 MHz across all cores, with no obvious signs of trickery. The second appears to be a CPU‑Z benchmark run, showing a single‑threaded score of 908.6, which puts it ahead of all extant stock Zen 5 parts. That's not surprising given that the chip is overclocked to heck and back, but without knowing the exact benchmark preset or memory configuration, it's hard to contextualize the score.

cpuz benchmark oc beer 9850x3d leak
CPU-Z single-core benchmark result. Image: OC_Beer on Overclock.net

The truly interesting part of this leak comes from the reaction of veteran overclocker Brian "chewonthis" McLachlan, who chimed in on the thread with a characteristically wry assessment:

chewonthis ocn post 9850x3d leak

His response is half admonishment, half humor, and fully rooted in the perspective of someone who has handled more engineering samples than most of us will ever see. From a normal enthusiast's point of view, 5.75 GHz all‑core on an X3D chip is extremely respectable to say the least, especially if this was done on ambient cooling.

"Chew" operates on a different scale. To him, a leak should show something spectacular, not a modest 150 MHz bump over stock boost. His comment also hints at something else: people close to AMD often see better‑than‑average silicon. If Chew thinks this sample is "medium," he may have a sense of what truly golden Ryzen 7 9850X3D chips are capable of.

Regardless, the takeaway is simple: the 9850X3D looks strong, even in this early, unofficial glimpse. AMD's second‑generation 3D V‑Cache continues to be the company's secret weapon in gaming workloads, and nothing on the immediate horizon before Intel's upcoming Nova Lake architecture (thought to be coming late this year) looks poised to dethrone it.

Shout out to Uniko's Hardware for the spot!
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 7 9850x3d
