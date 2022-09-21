AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 CPU Seen Hitting An Impressive 5.8GHz All-Core Overclock
When AMD announced its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors in August, it announced a peak clock rate of 5.7 GHz for the top-end, 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X model. That CPU is expected to boost to 5.85 GHz under Precision Boost Overdrive, but that's only on two cores. Even 5.7 GHz is well above the all-core clock speed, but TUM_APISAK spotted a result in the CPU-Z Validator that has the whole chip running at just under 5.8 GHz.
Given the rumors about how hot the new Ryzens run, you might expect that the CPU would be nearly catching fire at that speed, but in fact, it's actually running quite cool at just 39.5°C. Unfortunately, the submitter declined to run the CPU-Z benchmark, so we don't actually have any idea of the real performance or whether the chip is truly stable at this clock rate.
Source: APISAK (@TUM_APISAK on Twitter)
The CPU is almost certainly under some fairly exotic cooling—a large liquid-cooling radiator in a custom-loop setup, possibly with a chiller—but another contributing factor to the cool-running performance is the relatively low 1.4v core voltage. While 1.4v probably sounds high to folks more familiar with Intel CPUs, it's actually pretty normal as far as Ryzen overclocking goes. Either this CPU is a golden sample, and it is not generally very stable at these clocks, or perhaps Zen 4 is actually an overclocking beast.
It's almost silly to write about a leak like this just one week before the CPUs launch officially, but it's hardly even a leak—the CPUs are already offered by illicit merchants in China and France. As usual, you can expect that we'll have more information for you closer to launch.