AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 CPU Seen Hitting An Impressive 5.8GHz All-Core Overclock









Given the rumors about how hot the new Ryzens run, you might expect that the CPU would be nearly catching fire at that speed, but in fact, it's actually running quite cool at just 39.5°C. Unfortunately, the submitter declined to run the CPU-Z benchmark, so we don't actually have any idea of the real performance or whether the chip is truly stable at this clock rate.









The CPU is almost certainly under some fairly exotic cooling—a large liquid-cooling radiator in a custom-loop setup, possibly with a chiller—but another contributing factor to the cool-running performance is the relatively low 1.4v core voltage. While 1.4v probably sounds high to folks more familiar with Intel CPUs, it's actually pretty normal as far as Ryzen overclocking goes. Either this CPU is a golden sample, and it is not generally very stable at these clocks, or perhaps Zen 4 is actually an overclocking beast.