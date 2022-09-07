AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Spotted Hitting 91C At Stock Settings, Should You Be Worried?





Power limits are going up and microprocessors are getting hotter. This is happening across the industry, and it's generally accepted to be the consequence of pushing performance ever higher despite gains from new fabrication processes becoming thinner and thinner. Rumor has it that AMD's next-generation Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be quite toasty, and the latest CPU-Z leak for a Ryzen 9 7950X shows it hitting 91°C during validation.





Now, to be clear, we have no idea what kind of cooling was used on the CPU during this test. However, this still a pretty high temperature to hit during CPU-Z validation, at least for a desktop processor. Given other leaks, we suspect that the cooling used on this system was quite beefy indeed.





Note: Translated from Chinese by Google; accuracy not verified.







This low CB23 score was the result of using air cooling.







Leaker Raichu (@OneRaichu on Twitter) later posted up another result, this time using a 360mm AIO liquid cooler. That result was 37,452 points. The 38,984-point score that we reported on the day before yesterday was likely also using powerful liquid-cooling.





ECSM leak showing a Ryzen 9 7950X struggling to maintain 5 GHz during a stress test.



Those results came from a Ryzen 5 7600X, but it's likely that the same technique will apply to the higher-end processors. Other leakers, including Greymon55 , have commented that they think the extreme heat output of the Ryzen 9 7950X is down to the early status of the platform.





The "Deviation" statistic in HWiNFO measures power usage accuracy on Ryzen.

