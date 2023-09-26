AMD Ryzen 7 7840S Phoenix CPU With 30W TDP Breaks Cover In A Lenovo Laptop





We've seen this most prominently with the Ryzen Z1 processors. These chips found their way into ASUS' ROG Ally handheld , and they are essentially the same as AMD's Ryzen 7040 series laptop CPUs , just with the Ryzen AI co-processor disabled and a custom power-management firmware. Lenovo has also gotten some customized parts from AMD, it seems, with the Ryzen 7040S series.





Just imagine the HS chips without the H, and with a 30W TDP. You're there.

Our knowledge of these chips comes from a review of the Lenovo Yoga Air 14S 2023 Ryzen Edition over at Chinese-language site MyDrivers. The version of the laptop that MyDrivers tested came with the Ryzen 7 7840S, and the site tested it against laptops with both Ryzen 9 7940HS processors as well as previous-generation Ryzen 9 6900HS chips.









The MyDrivers review tested the laptop's battery life using the PCMark Video Battery test and came away with a result between 10 and 11 hours, which is fantastic considering that this laptop has a 14" 2944×1840 OLED that refreshes at 90Hz. The display supports a peak brightness of 600 nits, and it's certified for Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR 500, a new tier specifically intended for thin laptop displays.







Lenovo Yoga Air 14s Ryzen Edition. Photos in this post: MyDrivers