AMD Ryzen 7000X3D Pricing Reveals $699 Flagship And When You Can Buy It

Officially known as the "Ryzen 7000 Series with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology," the Zen 4-based CPUs with 3D V-Cache are scheduled for staggered release dates. The twelve- and sixteen-core models will show up on February 28th, while the eight-core chip won't hit until five weeks later, on April 6th.









As a result, it does look like the eight-core variant will suffer reduced performance in some applications—particularly productivity programs—compared to its 3D V-Cache-less brethren, just as the 5800X3D does. However, the two Ryzen 9 processors, the 7900X3D and 7950X3D, appear to retain the majority of their boost clocks.









All three chips look like they'll be a relatively modest price increase over the standard version . The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be just $50 more than the 7700X's MSRP, and likewise for the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D will launch at the same price as the first version's original MSRP.







