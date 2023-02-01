AMD Ryzen 7000X3D Pricing Reveals $699 Flagship And When You Can Buy It
Ryzen 7 5800X3D when those chips came out. Because of that processor's explosive gaming performance, AMD's Zen 4 CPUs, while extremely quick in their own right, weren't as compelling to some gamers. That's likely about to change with the release of the company's "7000X3D" processors for Socket AM5, though.
The names and specifications of these CPUs were largely released at CES, although the base clock of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D hadn't been confirmed at that time. It is now, as you can see above. That 4.2 GHz clock is between the 3.8 GHz base of the Ryzen 7700 and its X variant's 4.5 GHz base speed, but the 5.0 GHz boost clock is below either processor's peak.
That's because they only have 3D V-Cache on a single of their two core complex dice (CCDs). One CCD will have 3D V-Cache for accelerated gaming performance, while the other can clock higher to offer superior single-threaded performance. This staggered setup will require some smart thread scheduling, but AMD told us at CES that it has already partnered with Microsoft to make Windows aware of this configuration.
Comparing those prices against the current street prices for AMD's CPUs, it looks like each one will be roughly a $100 bump relative to the "X" version of that CPU. Of course, what kind of value that represents depends on how these chips actually perform.
AMD's plus-ultra version of its eight-core Zen 3 processor offers a radical uplift in game performance—so much so that the 5800X3D was able to hang tough with Zen 4 on release, and offered a credible challenge to Intel's mighty Core i9-12900KS. Will these 3D V-Cache CPUs outpace the Core i9-13900KS? We'll know in a few weeks.
Officially known as the "Ryzen 7000 Series with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology," the Zen 4-based CPUs with 3D V-Cache are scheduled for staggered release dates. The twelve- and sixteen-core models will show up on February 28th, while the eight-core chip won't hit until five weeks later, on April 6th.
As a result, it does look like the eight-core variant will suffer reduced performance in some applications—particularly productivity programs—compared to its 3D V-Cache-less brethren, just as the 5800X3D does. However, the two Ryzen 9 processors, the 7900X3D and 7950X3D, appear to retain the majority of their boost clocks.
All three chips look like they'll be a relatively modest price increase over the standard version. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be just $50 more than the 7700X's MSRP, and likewise for the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D will launch at the same price as the first version's original MSRP.
