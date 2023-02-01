CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D Pricing Reveals $699 Flagship And When You Can Buy It

by Zak KillianWednesday, February 01, 2023, 02:56 PM EDT
raphael x3d
Like a lot of enthusiasts, your author here upgraded his Socket AM4 Ryzen gaming system to a Ryzen 7 5800X3D when those chips came out. Because of that processor's explosive gaming performance, AMD's Zen 4 CPUs, while extremely quick in their own right, weren't as compelling to some gamers. That's likely about to change with the release of the company's "7000X3D" processors for Socket AM5, though.

Officially known as the "Ryzen 7000 Series with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology," the Zen 4-based CPUs with 3D V-Cache are scheduled for staggered release dates. The twelve- and sixteen-core models will show up on February 28th, while the eight-core chip won't hit until five weeks later, on April 6th.

amd zen4 x3d cpus

The names and specifications of these CPUs were largely released at CES, although the base clock of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D hadn't been confirmed at that time. It is now, as you can see above. That 4.2 GHz clock is between the 3.8 GHz base of the Ryzen 7700 and its X variant's 4.5 GHz base speed, but the 5.0 GHz boost clock is below either processor's peak.

As a result, it does look like the eight-core variant will suffer reduced performance in some applications—particularly productivity programs—compared to its 3D V-Cache-less brethren, just as the 5800X3D does. However, the two Ryzen 9 processors, the 7900X3D and 7950X3D, appear to retain the majority of their boost clocks.

ryzen 9 7950x3d render

That's because they only have 3D V-Cache on a single of their two core complex dice (CCDs). One CCD will have 3D V-Cache for accelerated gaming performance, while the other can clock higher to offer superior single-threaded performance. This staggered setup will require some smart thread scheduling, but AMD told us at CES that it has already partnered with Microsoft to make Windows aware of this configuration.

All three chips look like they'll be a relatively modest price increase over the standard version. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be just $50 more than the 7700X's MSRP, and likewise for the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D will launch at the same price as the first version's original MSRP.

amd socket am5 cpus chart

Comparing those prices against the current street prices for AMD's CPUs, it looks like each one will be roughly a $100 bump relative to the "X" version of that CPU. Of course, what kind of value that represents depends on how these chips actually perform.

AMD's plus-ultra version of its eight-core Zen 3 processor offers a radical uplift in game performance—so much so that the 5800X3D was able to hang tough with Zen 4 on release, and offered a credible challenge to Intel's mighty Core i9-12900KS. Will these 3D V-Cache CPUs outpace the Core i9-13900KS? We'll know in a few weeks.
