AMD Ryzen 7000 Could Have A Memory Speed Edge Over Intel Raptor Lake 13th Gen





On Socket AM4, it took a few generations for AMD to get its memory controller performance all maxed-out. The original Ryzen struggled with DDR4 memory faster than about 2667 MT/s, and it wasn't really until Zen 2 (the Ryzen 3000 series ) that we started to see wide support for memory faster than 3000 MT/s.

That's all in the past now, of course. Modern Ryzen machines usually have no problems taking a pair of modules up to DDR4-3800 or higher—although going beyond that usually requires reducing the Infinity Fabric clock, which makes the nominal increase in memory bandwidth much less useful.





If you can't read these tiny AMD footnotes, click to enlarge them.



We may have a clue as to how much in the form of the spec sheet for an industrial motherboard. MiTAC, also known as MCT, listed a very curious entry in the specifications table for its PH12ADI Mini-ITX motherboard. This board can be found with an H610 or Q670 chipset, and normally it takes DDR5-4800 memory in SO-DIMM format.



