MSI's Overclocking Team Hits A Screaming 10,000 MT/s With Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM
MSI finds itself in a braggadocios mood on Twitter, as is deserving after its overclocking team set a new DDR5 record. The validated (by CPU-Z) benchmark to beat now sits at 10,000 MT/s (or 10,0004 MHz if using technically incorrect but more recognizable nomenclature, as MSI opted to do), achieved in MSI's MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard.
Curiously, Kingston isn't trumpeting the same achievement, or at least it hasn't at the time of this writing. Kingston deserves credit for breaking the 10,000 MT/s barrier too, because it was the company's Fury Beast DDR5 memory that hit the high mark. If this was G.Skill, you can bet the firm would be shouting the achievement from a mountaintop.
MSI's in-house overclocker Kovan Yang set the DDR5 memory speed record, as recognized by HWBot. In doing so, he pushed lupin_no_musume down to second place, who previously held the record at 9,559.4 MT/s, achieved with G.Skill's Trident Z5 RAM in an ASUS ROG motherboard.
Source: CPU-Z Validator
Yang used a single 16GB module to crack the 10,000 MT/s barrier, with relaxed timings set at 72-126-126-126-127-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR). It also appears as though he used liquid nitrogen to cool his 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor, though it's not specified if the RAM received the same treatment.
That's probably the case, as we have seen in past. However, it's worth noting that memory manufacturers are confident they will eventually reach 10,000 MT/s and beyond with good old fashioned heat spreaders and air cooling. Adata has gone even further, claiming it's XPG brand will release DDR5-12600 modules operating at 1.1V to 1.6V.