Ryzen 5 5600X Hits Low $267, Grab OnePlus Buds Z for $40, iPhone 12 Mini Discounted To $429





AMD Ryzen 5000 processors were in limited supply in the months after they launched in late 2020, and it wasn’t until early March that processors like the Ryzen 5 5600X were able to purchase regularly at MSRP. Now, Zen 3 supplies are sufficient enough that Newegg is offering a sizable discount on the Ryzen 5 5600X.

The retailer has the processor priced at $272.99; however, that price drops another $5 to $267.99 with coupon code (93XRU57). The Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6-core/12-thread Zen 4 processor using the venerable AM4 socket with base/boost clocks of 3.7GHz and 4.6GHz, respectively. The processor has a TDP of just 65 watts and aims at gamers who don’t want to break the bank to build a kickass gaming rig.

Switching gears, we come to the OnePlus Buds Z, discounted by 20 percent today at Amazon. The OnePlus Buds Z are wireless earbuds that provide up to 20 hours of runtime with the include charging case. OnePlus says that a 10-minute charge is good enough to add 3 hours of listening time, which is a nice bonus.





The OnePlus Buds Z are available at Amazon for $39.99 with free shipping in white. If you’re looking for a more premium listening experience with active noise cancellation, be sure to check out our review of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

LG announced earlier this year that it is bailing on the smartphone market due to poor sales. However, LG’s loss is your gain, as the LG Velvet is now available for an insanely low $259.99 from QualityCellz (via eBay) versus its original launch price of $599.99.





That price gets you a 6.8-inch FHD+ (2460x1080) display, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone also includes a MicroSD slot that supports up to 2TB cards. On the back, there are 48MP, 8MP, and 5MP cameras, and powering the phone is a 4,300 mAh battery.

Given that LG is exiting the smartphone business, there are obvious questions about software support. Thankfully, LG explains that its software development team will provide Android 12 and Android 13 updates for the Velvet. That’s better support than some legacy smartphone manufacturers when you think about it…

Finally, we come to a sweet discount on the Apple iPhone 12 mini if you’re an existing or prospective T-Mobile customer. The smartphone is available at Best Buy right now with a $300 discount, bringing it down to just $429.99 versus a retail price of $729.99.





That price is available when activating a new line or upgrading with T-Mobile. You don’t have to trade in a device to get this deal, and there are no bill credits to worry about, which is a plus. The iPhone 12 mini is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic SoC, features 5G connectivity, and is compact with a 5.4-inch Retina Display.