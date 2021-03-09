AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 CPU Finally Available At MSRP With No Strings Attached





Over the weekend, we started to turn the corner concerning Zen 3 processor availability . Ever since AMD's Ryzen 5000 desktop processor family launched late last year, they've been in short supply. Early pricing was through the roof, with chips selling for well over MSRP.

The Ryzen 7 5800X was the first Zen 3 processor to become widely available at its MSRP, and now it's the Ryzen 5 3600X's turn. The Ryzen 5 5600X has an MSRP of $299 but routinely sells for between $350 and $400 due to supply issues. But right now, you can head right on over to Walmart.com and purchase the Ryzen 5 5600X for $299.99 with no strings attached.





Even Amazon, which has struggled to keep the Ryzen 5600X in stock, shows that it will soon have stock available. The online retailer is currently indicating that purchases made today will ship on Friday, March 12th. And before you ask, yes, this is for a Ryzen 5 5600X sold directly from Amazon, and not one of its many Amazon Marketplace resellers listed on the product page.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6-core/12-thread AM4 processor with a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.6GHz. It has a TDP of just 65 watts and is a perfect fit for budget-conscious enthusiasts that want a lot of bang for the buck for their gaming rig.

Interestingly, it appears that AMD is [apparently] starting to get sufficient Zen 3 supply from TSMC to satisfy demand just as Intel is prepping to launch its Rocket Lake-S counter assault. Now, if only TSMC and Samsung could get cracking on boosting production levels of Radeon RX 6000 Series and GeForce RTX 30 Seriesgraphics cards, respectively...