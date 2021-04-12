These LG Smartphones Are Confirmed To Receive Android 12 And 13 Updates





If you're a fan of LG's smartphones, it was probably heartbreaking news to learn last week that the company announced plans to exit the business . LG cited an "incredibly competitive mobile phone sector" for its decision, which was compounded by the fact that the division has been a money loser for six straight years.

The company would later confirm that it will provide up to three major Android OS updates. It then added the caveat, "future updates will depend on Google's distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility."

Well, LG has now updated its Korean-language support website with a rundown of which specific devices will receive Android updates in the future. As it currently stands, LG's smartphones are still running Android 10, even though Android 11 has been out for months. The three Android updates that it has confirmed include Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13.

The list of supported devices with each subsequent Android release shrinks, with LG only planning to support three devices with Android 13 (set for release in fall 2022). Here's the current support plan, according to LG:

Android 11 Supported Devices Wing, Velvet, Velvet LTE, V50S, V50, G8, Q31, Q51, Q52, Q61, Q70, Q92, Q9 One Android 12 Supported Devices Wing, Velvet, Velvet LTE, V50S, V50, G8, Q31, Q52, Q92 Android 13 Supported Devices Wing, Velvet, Velvet LTE

Although it's disappointing that only three devices will be on deck to receive Android 13, we have to remember that the company is doing customers a favor by continuing support at all since it's exiting the business. We must temper our expectations, though, when it comes to LG's promise for updates, as the company doesn't have the best track record for delivering updates (as witnessed by its laggard delivery of Android 11).