RTX 5070 Ti and Ryzen 7 9850X3D Bundle Drops to $1,265 at Newegg





Component markups are the norm these days, and that can make building a high-end gaming PC a sad proposition. However, Newegg is offering a pretty sweet deal that will could turn your frown upside down. For a limited time, you can snag an AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor and factory-overclocked GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card bundle for $1,265.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D + Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Bundle Is $235.99 Off









AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D with a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC for $1,264.99 (16% off, save $253.99). You'd be hard pressed to find a cheaper price for these two parts combined, or when combining the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with any GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model. We've seen some pretty nice bundle offers at Newegg lately, the latest of which pairs anfor. You'd be hard pressed to find a cheaper price for these two parts combined, or when combining the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with any GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model.





Therein lies the rub of building a PC in today's landscape. AMD launched the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with a $499 MSRP and NVIDIA's baseline MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is $749. Add those up and you come out to $1,248.





You can actually find the Ryzen 7 9850X3D for less than the MSRP (it sells for $458 on Amazon and Newegg ), but you'd be hard-pressed to find a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for anywhere close to its MSRP. On Newegg, you're looking at $979 and up for a new card, and $899.99 and up for refurbished or open box items.





That means combining the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with a new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will generally run around $1,437 and up, or around $1,358 and up if you want to try your luck going the refurbished route.





Newegg's bundle is the best deal around for this combination, and it's a pathway to building a high-performance gaming PC. The Ryzen 7 9850X3D is an excellent CPU for gaming ( see our review ), with the same 8-core/16-thread configuration and 96MB of L3 cache as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, but with a 400MHz faster max boost clock (up to 5.6GHz versus 5.2GHz).













As for the GPU, as lucky timing would have it, this deal appears right on the heels our article comparing the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti to a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to see if a two-gen upgrade is worth it today (spoiler: it is).





The model included in this bundle is factory-overclocked Gigabyte card (GV-N507TEAGLE OC-16GD). It features a 2,542MHz clock compared to NVIDIA's reference 2,452MHz clock, 16GB of GDDR7 memory tied to a 256-bit bus, RGB lighting, a dual BIOS setup (performance and silent), and a custom Windforce cooling system with three fans and "server-grade thermal conductivity gel."





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