Grab This Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, Z890 Mobo, and 850W PSU Bundle for Just $422

Can you imagine a building a new PC in this economy? It's a tough proposition, particularly with AI driving up the cost of everything, but there are actually deals to help soften the blow. Case in point, Newegg is offering a pretty sweet bundle based around Intel's Arrow Lake Refresh platform, complete with a processor, motherboard, power supply, and a free game valued at $69.99.

If you're looking to build a new PC around Intel's latest desktop platform, then check out thisthat's on sale for. Here is precisely what it comes with...

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

ASRock Z890 Pro RS

850W ASRock Pro Series PSU

Intel Spring Game Bundle 2026

You can check out our Core Ultra 7 270K Plus review for plenty of benchmarks and in-depth analysis, but short and to the point, we called it an "easy recommendation." Why is that? The 270K Plus is one of the fastest desktop processors currently available for productivity and creator workloads, and its multi-threaded performance per dollar is excellent. It's not the best chip for gaming—AMD's processors with 3D V-Cache are basically in a class all their own—but gaming overall is still very good.





In terms of specs, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus packs 24 cores, including 8 performance cores clocked at 3.7GHz to 5.5GHz and 16 efficient cores clocked at 3.2GHz to 4.7GHz. It also features 36MB of L2 cache, 40MB of L3 cache, and a dedicated NPU that flexes up to 13 TOPS.













ASRock's Z890 Pro RS is a suitable foundation for the Arrow Lake Refresh part. It blends a sleek aesthetic with high-end accoutrements, including a 16+1+1+1+1 power phase design, dual Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports, a 2.5Gbps LAN port, ample cooling over critical parts, and so forth.





As for the power supply, it's an ASRock Pro Series 850W model that is 80 Plus Bronze certified. It's not a modular unit and trends towards the more basic side, but it does offer a decent amount of wattage and native PCIe 12V-2x6 connectivity with a dual-color design.





Finally, the freebie that's tossed in as part of Intel's Spring Game Bundle 2026 consists of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which releases on May 22 and is a $69.99 value.





The only real caveat here is that Intel's LGA 1851 socket limits your upgrade path, as Nova Lake-S will introduce a new LGA 1954 socket on the desktop.



