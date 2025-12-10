GeForce RTX 50 Gaming PC Deals: Save Hundreds On These Holiday Desktop Sales

The writing is on the wall in bright neon colors for gamers on the PC platform—pricing is going up and, if you're planning to buy a new system, do it now before we enter into 2026. That's not just coming from us, but directly from manufacturers
like Maingear and others. Driving the point home, Micron recently announced
it was ending its Crucial brand's 29-year run in the consumer market to focus on more profitable data center clients.
There is a bit of good news, though. Amid all the warnings of price hikes
and chip shortages, manufacturers and retailers are marking down existing inventories, creating an opportunity to get while the getting is good. And specifically, there are a bunch of discounted gaming PCs at Best Buy as part of its holiday sale. Here are some highlights.
ASUS ROG G700 Gaming PC With GeForce RTX 5060 Is Just $799.99
One of the least expensive desktop PC options is the ASUS ROG 700
pictured above, which is on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy (save $400)
. This configuration pairs a 10-core Intel Core Ultra 5 225F Arrow Lake processor clocked at up to 4.9GHz with 20MB of L3 cache, with a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. Those parts make for a solid mid-range foundation.
Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, a 600W power supply, quad-fan cooling, dual glass side panels, and a tool-less design. It also comes with ROG-branded peripherals (keyboard and mouse), so once it arrives, you need only plug it in and start gaming.
ViprTech Overlord 2.0 Liquid-Cooled Ryzen Gaming PC Is $300 Off
If you have a bigger budget to play with and want to jump to a new tier of performance, then check out this slick-looking, liquid-cooled ViprTech Overlord 2.0
desktop that's on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300)
. It costs a fair bit more, but you also get more of just about everything.
The foundation on this setup is based on an older but still potent AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Zen 3 processor (8C/16T, up to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache), with a GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB VRAM) sitting shotgun.
You also get twice as much RAM (32GB of DDR4) and storage (2TB SSD) on this model compared to the ASUS ROG G700 setup above, as well as a beefier 800W PSU that's 80 Plus Gold certified. And like the ASUS system, this one comes with a keyboard and mouse.
There's also an option to get the ViprTech Overlord 2.0 in a white
colorway for $1,399.99 at Best Buy
, which is listed as a $600 discount (specs look the same to us).
Here are a few more desktop PC deals...
- HP Omen 45L (Core Ultra 9 285K, RTX 5090, 64GB/2TB): $4,199.99 (save $300)
- ASUS ROG G700 (Core Ultra 7 265F, RTX 5080, 32GB/2TB): $2,449.99 (save $300)
- Technoid Ultimate (Ryzen 7 7800X3D, RTX 5080, 32GB/2TB): $2,499.99 (save $1,000)
- Acer Nitro 60 (Ryzen 7 7700, RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB/2TB): $1,799.99 (save $500)
- Skytech Azure 3 (Ryzen 5 7600, RTX 5070, 16GB/1TB): $1,479.99 (save $210)
- Skytech Azure 3 (Ryzen 7 9700X, RTX 5070, 16GB/1TB): $1,599.99 (save $230)
- ViprTech Ghost 4.0 (Ryzen 7 3700X, RTX 5060 Ti, 16GB/1TB): $974.99 (save $275)
- HP Omen 16L (Core i5-14400F, RTX 5060 Ti, 16GB/1TB): $999.99 (save $250)