GeForce RTX 50 Gaming PC Deals: Save Hundreds On These Holiday Desktop Sales





The writing is on the wall in bright neon colors for gamers on the PC platform—pricing is going up and, if you're planning to buy a new system, do it now before we enter into 2026. That's not just coming from us, but directly from manufacturers like Maingear and others. Driving the point home, Micron recently announced it was ending its Crucial brand's 29-year run in the consumer market to focus on more profitable data center clients.





There is a bit of good news, though. Amid all the warnings of price hikes and chip shortages, manufacturers and retailers are marking down existing inventories, creating an opportunity to get while the getting is good. And specifically, there are a bunch of discounted gaming PCs at Best Buy as part of its holiday sale. Here are some highlights.

ASUS ROG G700 Gaming PC With GeForce RTX 5060 Is Just $799.99

ASUS ROG 700 pictured above, which is on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy (save $400). This configuration pairs a 10-core Intel Core Ultra 5 225F Arrow Lake processor clocked at up to 4.9GHz with 20MB of L3 cache, with a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. Those parts make for a solid mid-range foundation. One of the least expensive desktop PC options is thepictured above, which is on sale for. This configuration pairs a 10-core Intel Core Ultra 5 225F Arrow Lake processor clocked at up to 4.9GHz with 20MB of L3 cache, with a GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card. Those parts make for a solid mid-range foundation.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, a 600W power supply, quad-fan cooling, dual glass side panels, and a tool-less design. It also comes with ROG-branded peripherals (keyboard and mouse), so once it arrives, you need only plug it in and start gaming.

ViprTech Overlord 2.0 Liquid-Cooled Ryzen Gaming PC Is $300 Off









ViprTech Overlord 2.0 desktop that's on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300). It costs a fair bit more, but you also get more of just about everything. If you have a bigger budget to play with and want to jump to a new tier of performance, then check out this slick-looking, liquid-cooleddesktop that's on sale for. It costs a fair bit more, but you also get more of just about everything.





The foundation on this setup is based on an older but still potent AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Zen 3 processor (8C/16T, up to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache), with a GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB VRAM) sitting shotgun.





You also get twice as much RAM (32GB of DDR4) and storage (2TB SSD) on this model compared to the ASUS ROG G700 setup above, as well as a beefier 800W PSU that's 80 Plus Gold certified. And like the ASUS system, this one comes with a keyboard and mouse.





ViprTech Overlord 2.0 in a white colorway for $1,399.99 at Best Buy, which is listed as a $600 discount (specs look the same to us). There's also an option to get thecolorway for, which is listed as a $600 discount (specs look the same to us).





Here are a few more desktop PC deals...