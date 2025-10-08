RTX 50 Gaming PC Deals: Alienware, Corsair & More Up To 25% Off





Fall is in the air and before long, the winter months will be upon us. That means buckets of hot cocoa, warm blankets, crackling logs in the fireplace, and spending more time inside gaming! Or at least, that's how it should be. If your gaming PC is not up to the task, then now is the time to consider upgrading to a system that will not only get you through the dreary winter months, but keep you gaming for years to come.





Fortunately, prices are finally stabilizing in the GPU space, which trickles into the gaming desktop sector as well.





Corsair's Vengeance i7500, a liquid-cooled system that's on sale for $2,384.99 at Amazon (25% off). It's not cheap, but it's a big discount ($812 below MSRP) and is brimming with capable hardware to deliver a smooth gaming experience.





It starts with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR7. This is a great graphics card for gaming, and it opens up access to NVIDIA's latest RTX goodies, such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen.





Other specs include an Intel Core i7-17400KF processor (20C/28T, up to 5.6GHz, 33MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 32GB of Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 memory, a 1TB solid state drive (SSD), and a Corsair Nautilus RS ARGB liquid CPU cooler shoved inside Corsair's 3500X ARGB mid-tower case.













If you're looking for something a bit less expensive and/or from the folks at Dell's Alienware division, then take a look at the Alienware Aurora that's on sale for $1,534.98 at Amazon (17% off). It's a big step down in price without taking a monumental downgrade in the overall hardware.





This one is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor (20C/20T, up to 5.3GHz, 30MB of L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake, which is paired with a GeForce RTX 5070 . Compared to the Ti model, the regular 5070 sports less VRAM (12GB GDDR7) and fewer CUDA cores (6,144 versus 8,960), but is still a good GPU for mid-range gaming. It's a modest upgrade in rasterization over the previous generation GeForce RTX 4070, and a bigger upgrade in ray tracing, especially if tapping into DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen.





Other specs include 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory, a 1TB SSD, a 1,000W 80+ Plus Platinum power supply, and Alienware's uniquely designed chassis (the latest variant).





