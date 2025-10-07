Build A High-End Gaming PC For Under $2000 With These Amazon Prime Deals
Without further ado, let's dip to the deals:
Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 5.5 GHz 20-core CPU: $246 at Amazon (39% off!)
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 5 GHz 8-core Gaming CPU: $338 at Amazon (25% off)
We have two options for CPUs here. Unequivocally, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is going to offer the better gaming performance out of the two; if all you care about is gaming performance, grab the AMD chip and its accompanying RAM and motherboard. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for a Socket AM5 processor with 3D V-Cache.
On the other hand, the Core Ultra 7 265K is going to offer drastically superior productivity performance thanks to its stronger single-threaded speed and massive multi-core grunt. The only place it lacks is in platform latency, so its gaming performance, while strong, isn't going to match the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It's still a great pick for a gaming PC though, especially given the price.
It seems like MSI's running a fire sale on its motherboards, as many models are marked down considerably. We've picked out two competent mid-range models that offer memory overclocking, at least three SSD slots, and robust rear connectivity as well as high-speed Wi-Fi 7 and 5-Gigabit Ethernet. The Intel board also boasts Thunderbolt, while the AMD system supports more robust overclocking features.
We picked out different RAM kits for each system because they both have different needs. For the Intel machine, we have the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB; this 48GB kit is clocked at a scorching 8000 MT/s, which will help with gaming performance on Core Ultra. The Ryzen machine is less sensitive to memory speed, but also not as capable of running those high speeds; instead, we selected a 32GB Silicon Power kit with low latency.
For storage, you've got three options today. The most inexpensive is an Acer Predator GM7000 PCIe 4.0 SSD that uses an InnoGrit controller and a DRAM cache despite the bargain-basement price. Stepping up from there we have a Samsung SSD 9100 PRO which is a speedy PCIe 5.0 drive for a remarkably low price. If you want capacity more than speed, how about 8TB in an M.2 SSD? The Lexar NM970 won't set any speed records, but it's a competent PCIe 4.0 SSD that's on deep discount, offering massive capacity in a miniature package. It's compatible with the PS5, too, by the way.
We picked out four graphics cards, and if you bleed GeForce Green, don't worry—your pair is coming up next. But AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series are more competitive with NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs than the previous-generation RDNA 3 were against Ada Lovelace, and we felt they warranted mention. The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 offers similar performance to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, while the PowerColor Hellhound RX 9070 XT nips at the heels of the GeForce RTX 5080 for a considerable discount.
Of course, we don't blame you if you want to stick with the tried and true—just make sure you have the dosh for it. Both of our green team GPUs are more expensive than the Radeon cards, but they do offer exclusive features like Multi-Frame Generation and DLSS Ray Reconstruction. It might not be exciting to see GPUs at MSRP, but if you know how things have been going, you'll understand that these are actually pretty good deals.
Finally, we have the other parts we picked out. The darkFlash WD200 small-form-factor chassis comes in both light and dark versions if you don't like the friendly aesthetic of the model we picked. The Rosewill VMG 1000W Modular PCU is ATX 3.1-ready, and the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE is the White version to coordinate with our case. Finally, we've thrown in a deal on some darkFlash daisy-chain-able fans to improve your case's ventilation.
All told, with the Samsung SSD and GeForce RTX 5080, both of these machines come out just under $2,000. Obviously, if you go with the big 8TB SSD, extra storage, extra RAM, or other additional components, you'll break that mark. Let us know if you like any of these deals, or if you found even better ones, in the comments below.