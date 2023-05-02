CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Gets A Chunky Price Cut With A Caveat

by Zak KillianTuesday, May 02, 2023, 02:30 PM EDT
geforce rtx 4090 in box
The GeForce RTX 4090 could be difficult to find at retail when it came out, but now, you can walk into any Micro Center in the US and they'll have at least a couple on the shelf. Likewise, they're readily available on Amazon and other retailers. If you've got the scratch, there's no faster GPU anywhere, especially in ray-traced and path-traced games like Cyberpunk 2077.

cp2077 rtoverdrive slums
Cyberpunk 2077 in RT Overdrive mode.

With that said, it's quite a bit of dosh. The cheapest GeForce RTX 4090 card that we see right now is a PNY some $1,549—fifty dollars under the MSRP of $1,599. Naturally, we're keeping our eyes out for any discounts or deals on these cards, and we've just spotted one, but not in the US.

Over in Europe, NVIDIA's been dropping the price of the GeForce RTX 4090 almost every month this year. The cards started out at €1,949 when they released in October of last year, but fell to €1,859 in February, dropped again to €1,819 in March, and now have dropped as low as €1,769.

nvidia germany rtx 4090 price

These prices are for the Founders' Edition card, and you can usually find partner cards cheaper than the FE model, but drops in the price of NVIDIA's board typically mean that NVIDIA has lowered pricing guidelines, and that means that folks in Europe might start seeing GeForce RTX 4090 cards listed for less and less money.

If those prices sound extravagant to you—after all, they're even higher than the US Dollar price—remember that European prices generally include the required taxes, and those taxes can be quite high compared to American taxes. Where most people in the US will pay 10% or less "sales tax," the equivalent taxes in Europe are frequently 19% or even higher, like the 25% paid in Norway.

mindfactory palit rtx4090s
In fact, all three of the cheapest cards are Palit models.
The cheapest price we see in Europe for a GeForce RTX 4090 is over at German site Mindfactory, who lists a Palit GameRock model at €1,669. Accounting for Germany's 19% VAT, that comes out to a very similar price in comparison to the $1,549 PNY model available at B&H right now—and that price likewise doesn't include the required sales tax.

Judging by the Steam hardware survey, adoption of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4000 family cards has been pretty slow, and the high costs are surely to blame for that. Hopefully, these price cuts find their way not only to the US, but also to the lower-tier cards in the Ada Lovelace family, particularly the GeForce RTX 4080.
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 4090
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment