Alleged Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S CPU Pricing Leaks Via European Retailers
Today, at least for the European market, Alder Lake-S pricing leaked for Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 SKUs. This pricing doesn’t officially come from Intel but instead from retailers. Still, it should give us a general idea of what to expect when Alder Lake-S desktop processors launch later this year. Momomo_us posted pricing from three different European retailers with and without VAT included. To make things easier, we averaged the prices of the three retailers to get a clearer picture of how things stand at this point.
We must remember that we can’t directly [and accurately] compare European pricing to what we’ll see here in the United States. Still, pricing is looking higher than the current 11th generation Rocket Lake-S family across the board. For example, the flagship Core i9-11900K has an MSRP of $609 but currently sells for $529.99 at Amazon. Likewise, the Ryzen 9 5950X is on sale for $749 versus an MSRP of $799.
Intel’s Alder Lake-S family features a hybrid CPU layout, where Gracemont efficiency cores are paired with Golden Cove performance cores. Only the Golden Cove cores are HyperThreading enabled, which means that the Core i9-12900K, which is a 16-core processor, can execute only 24 threads.
The Alder Lake-S family of processors will team with new 600-Series motherboard chipsets. So far, we’ve seen references to Z690, H670, B660, and H610 chipsets. The 12th generation processors will use the new LGA-1700 socket and support both DDR4 and new DDR5 memory technology. Alder Lake platforms will also be the first to support PCIe 5.0 for consumer PC platforms.