Here's What Size PSU You Might Need For AMD's Next-Gen Radeon RX 7000 GPUs





If you're wondering what wattage power supply you will need to bring to the RDNA 3 party , it's best to wait for an official announcement from AMD. That will come at some point. In the meantime, Seasonic has updated its handy online PSU calculator with three next-gen RDNA 3 models, including the Radeon RX 7900 XT , Radeon RX 7800 XT, and Radeon RX 7700 XT.







Some caveats are in order. Online PSU calculators provide rough estimates of your system's power requirements by taking into consideration the CPU, GPU, and various other hardware. They're incredibly helpful for new or inexperienced builders, though also fairly basic in their calculations. Seasonic 's is also a bit different in that it recommends specific models from its own lineup rather than spitting out just a wattage rating. Still, we can extrapolate the wattage based on its recommendations.





The other major caveat is that the inclusion of next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards doesn't necessarily mean the information is accurate. Why so? Let's first look at the results...