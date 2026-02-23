Roku Streaming Stick Deals Up To 47% Off As Netflix Abandons PS3 And Legacy TVs





In case you have not heard, Netflix is planning to the pull the plug on streaming support for PlayStation 3 consoles. Same goes for legions of legacy TVs and older set-top boxes. Now, we're not here to drag Netflix over the coals for abandoning a 20-year-old console and other aging hardware, but with Sony estimated to have sold nearly 90 million PS3 units and combined with other soon-to-be deprecated hardware, millions of people could conceivably be affected by the move. That's the bad news.





The good news is, affected owners can keep the streaming party going in a number of ways. One of those ways is to buy a new TV, though that is the costlier approach. The more budget-friendly option is to pick up an affordable streaming stick that plugs into an HDMI port on your TV. The even better news is that Roku's lineup of streaming sticks is on sale, with discounts as deep as 47% off.





You do have to act relatively fast, though, to avoid a disruption. According to messages posted on Reddit , Netflix will no longer support PS3 consoles and other older hardware starting on March 2, 2026. That's a week from today.

Roku Streaming Sticks To Keep The 4K Party Going And Are Up To 47% Off

There are several Roku Streaming Stick models on sale, as well as the more powerful Roku Ultra and the Roku Streambar SE, which is a soundbar with baked in streaming support. Here is a look at the current sale pricing...