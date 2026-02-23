Roku Streaming Stick Deals Up To 47% Off As Netflix Abandons PS3 And Legacy TVs

In case you have not heard, Netflix is planning to the pull the plug on streaming support for PlayStation 3 consoles. Same goes for legions of legacy TVs and older set-top boxes. Now, we're not here to drag Netflix over the coals for abandoning a 20-year-old console and other aging hardware, but with Sony estimated to have sold nearly 90 million PS3 units and combined with other soon-to-be deprecated hardware, millions of people could conceivably be affected by the move. That's the bad news.
The good news is, affected owners can keep the streaming party going in a number of ways. One of those ways is to buy a new TV, though that is the costlier approach. The more budget-friendly option is to pick up an affordable streaming stick that plugs into an HDMI port on your TV. The even better news is that Roku's lineup of streaming sticks is on sale, with discounts as deep as 47% off.
You do have to act relatively fast, though, to avoid a disruption. According to messages posted on Reddit
, Netflix will no longer support PS3 consoles and other older hardware starting on March 2, 2026. That's a week from today.
Roku Streaming Sticks To Keep The 4K Party Going And Are Up To 47% Off
There are several Roku Streaming Stick models on sale, as well as the more powerful Roku Ultra and the Roku Streambar SE, which is a soundbar with baked in streaming support. Here is a look at the current sale pricing...
The lineup looks a little confusing at first glance, as a 'Plus' designation usually indicates a higher-tier product. However, the Roku Stream Stick 4K actually sits a notch above the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, both of which support 4K resolution streaming and HDR10+. So, what separates the two other than the price?
They are similar overall, but the Roku Plus 4K ups the ante with Dolby Vision support. Both also feature dual-band Wi-Fi support, but Roku says the higher-end variant delivers a long range of connectivity. There's only a $6 price difference between the two, so from our vantage point, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the better value proposition. It also occupies what we consider the sweet spot in Roku's streaming lineup.
If you want to splurge on the Roku Ultra or Roku Streambar SE, now is a good time with the discounts in play, albeit they are not quite as significant. The Roku Ultra makes the jump to Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and it also adds both a USB port and an Ethernet port for wired connectivity.
You also get a more robust remote with some upgraded features, including a rechargeable battery (via USB-C), a lost remote finder, voice control, backlit buttons, a Live TV guide button, and a quick launch button.
Other perks include the ability to quiet loud commercials, a Bluetooth headphone mode, and Dolby Atmos support. Roku also says the Ultra is 30% faster than any other Roku player.
Amazon Fire TV Sticks Come To The Rescue Too
Another alternative is to invest in an Amazon Fire TV stick. Here's a look at pricing...
The caveat here is that none of these products are currently on sale. That's a bummer, especially since Amazon often discounts its hardware, just right at the moment is not one of those times. Still, they're relatively affordable even at full price.
As an added bonus, NVIDIA recently added
GeForce NOW game streaming support to the latest-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Fire TV STick 4K Max with Fire OS 8.1.6.0 and later (as well as the first-generation Fire TV STick 4K Max with Fire OS 7.7.1.1. and later).