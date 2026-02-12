GeForce NOW Cloud Game Streaming Heats Up With Fire TV Stick Support

NVIDIA's ongoing effort to expand its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service to more devices just kicked up a notch with the addition of Amazon's Fire TV platform to the fold. The expansion follows the recent roll out of native support on Linux
, which for the time being includes PCs running Ubuntu version 24.04 and later distributions.
"The new app brings GeForce NOW directly to select Amazon Fire TV devices, so members can jump into their PC game libraries on the biggest screen in the house using a compatible controller," NVIDIA says.
Just as we're seeing a staggered roll out on Linux, NVIDIA is doing the same on Fire TV. Initial support includes the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) with Fire OS 8.1.6.0 and later, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen) with Fire OS 7.7.1.1. and later.
Both the Max and Plus version of the Fire TV Stick are deeply discounted right now, too.
If you own (or plan to purchase) either of those streaming dongles, you can fire up GeForce NOW and stream at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second in SDR, with H.264 video encoding and stereo audio support.
The caveat is that GeForce NOW is supporting its most premium experiences on the Fire TV Stick. For example, the Ultimate tier with GeForce RTX 5080 pods enables playing at up to a 5K resolution and up to 360 frames per second, as well as supporting features like HDR10 and both 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound. But at least you can get up and gaming on a supported Fire TV Stick. All you need is a controller to pair with the service. Given the cost of a Fire TV Stick (and controller) compared to building a new PC, it's not a bad proposition.
NVIDIA also announced
a handful of newly support games on GeForce NOW. Some of the standouts include Mega Man 11
, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
, and Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle
.