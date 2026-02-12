GeForce NOW Cloud Game Streaming Heats Up With Fire TV Stick Support





NVIDIA's ongoing effort to expand its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service to more devices just kicked up a notch with the addition of Amazon's Fire TV platform to the fold. The expansion follows the recent roll out of native support on Linux , which for the time being includes PCs running Ubuntu version 24.04 and later distributions.





"The new app brings GeForce NOW directly to select Amazon Fire TV devices, so members can jump into their PC game libraries on the biggest screen in the house using a compatible controller," NVIDIA says.





Just as we're seeing a staggered roll out on Linux, NVIDIA is doing the same on Fire TV. Initial support includes the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) with Fire OS 8.1.6.0 and later, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen) with Fire OS 7.7.1.1. and later.





Both the Max and Plus version of the Fire TV Stick are deeply discounted right now, too.







