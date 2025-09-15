CATEGORIES
home News

Rockstar Just Quietly Retracted Its Overzealous GTA 6 Launch Claim, But Why?

by Chris HarperMonday, September 15, 2025, 04:24 PM EDT
hero gta6 launch comments redaction
Yesterday, eager eyes noticed that Rockstar Games had made a job listing for Lead Software Engineer, claiming within that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be "the largest game launch in history"— but just a day later, the text within that job listing has changed, omitting the entire paragraph and combining the surrounding two in its stead. This struck us as particularly interesting, since it means that not only did Rockstar notice accounts like @TheGTABase drawing attention to this discovery on Twitter, but felt the need to quietly remove that claim from the posting in question, as if somehow doubting the veracity of it. Below, we've embedded a screenshot of the original posting, viewable for yourself on Archive.org, which you can compare to the live version on Rockstar's site.

content gta6 launch comments redaction

Now, to anyone paying attention, the removal of this claim is surprisingly contentious. After all, Grand Theft Auto as a franchise is known to sell gangbusters, and the last major GTA game, Grand Theft Auto V, sold hundreds of millions of copies across its original PS360 launch and subsequent remasters for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. It is the second-best-selling video game of all time with current lifetime sales estimated to be higher than 215 million. Grand Theft Auto VI has an even larger development budget, even more development time, and is expected to reach similar-if-not-higher numbers in today's larger console gaming market. And that's saying nothing of the eventual GTA 6 PC port, which may release closer to the console version than before since modern console architectures are much closer to PCs than PS3 and 360 were.

So, why would Rockstar Games choose to remove its audacious wording from the job listing? The answer seems to be "Because you noticed it". But considering the sheer success of Grand Theft Auto V, other Rockstar games, as well as Rockstar's high commitment to huge, immersive open worlds with cutting-edge graphical fidelity, we'd be seriously surprised for the game to be anything but the highest-selling game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles alike. Industry analysts also believe it will be the most high-budget game of all time.
Tags:  Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games, gta-6
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment