Ring's New Floodlight Cam Wired Pro With Radar Detection Is A Thief's Worst Nightmare





It is an awful feeling to have something stolen from your property, like a package left on your doorstep, or to know that a burglar has been rummaging in your home. Fortunately, home security solutions have come a long way. To that end, Ring today announced the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, which is basically a high-tech floodlight that does much more than illuminate your surroundings.





More advanced than ever, Ring's latest security floodlight incorporates some of the same technologies found in its recently released Video Doorbell Pro 2 , including 3D motion detection with radar, and a Bird's Eye View feature, which is also powered by radar.





"Four years ago, we reinvented the ordinary floodlight with our original Ring Floodlight Cam, and now we’re bringing more cutting-edge features to this device with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro," said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor. "By expanding our 3D motion detection technology and Bird’s Eye View to Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, we’re giving customers greater insight about what’s taking place on their property for additional peace of mind."













What exactly do those do? Well, the 3D motion detection technology allows users to customize which areas of their property to monitor, by selecting distance thresholds. Then using radar, the high-tech floodlight can detect when a person, animal, or object crosses the distance threshold, which activates the camera and sends an alert to the user.





As for the Bird's Eye View feature, it provides an aerial map view of the motion events in front of the floodlight camera, and shows the path people take when visiting.





Both are welcome additions to the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, which also sports a loud 110-decibal siren and color night vision. Ring also equipped with it better audio features, including an array microphone to enhance sounds and provide echo cancellation.





The camera records in 1080p. Other features include two-way talking, HDR support, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. And of course you can tap into all this with your smartphone or tablet, with real-time notifications and a live view.



