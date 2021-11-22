Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals Bring Huge Savings Up To $900 On Razer, ASUS And More
We all know the situation with graphics cards right now—you'd have better luck turning space junk into rocket fuel (actually possible) than finding a desktop GPU in stock and at a reasonable price (nearly impossible). But when it comes to gaming laptops, it's a whole other ballgame, one you can actually win. Case in point, a whole bunch of gaming laptops are on sale as we head towards Black Friday.
If you're looking for a decked-out gaming laptop, then take a peek at the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 that's on sale for $2,199.99 at Amazon (save $200), it's lowest price ever. This is the kind of laptop that, if it found its way into Santa's bag, he might just choose to leave it there rather than give it away.
The ROG Strix Scar 15 sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a super-fast 300Hz refresh rate. To help take advantage of high refresh rate, it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and GeForce RTX RTX 3080 GPU. That's a heck of a one-two combo. Other notable specs include 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an opti-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.
Looking for something bigger and more affordable? Then take a look at MSI's GS75 Stealth that's on sale for $1,349.99 at Amazon (save $299.01). This one sports a 17.3-inch display with a still-fast 240Hz refresh rate, making it another good candidate for competitive gaming.
The specifications are not quite as robust as the ASUS, but still up to the task of playing games at high settings. As configured, it rocks a Core i7-10875H processor, GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Save Big On A 4K OLED Razer Blade 15 And Other Gaming Laptops
The biggest savings we found applies to a Razer Blade 15 with a 4K resolution OLED screen. It's on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $900). Like the MSI laptop highlighted above, it features some last-generation hardware. However, this thing is no slouch. Plus it has one of the more premium displays out there among gaming laptops.
It's powered by a Core i7-10750H processor and a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. Other features include 16GB of DDR4 memory, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a Thunderbolt 3 port wrapped in a Mercury White color scheme.
Here are some more gaming laptop deals...
- MSI GF65 Thin (i7-10750H, RTX 3060, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD): $1,799.99 at Amazon (save $100)
- ASUS ROG 16 (165Hz, i9, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $350)
- Dell G15 (i7-11800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,259.98 at Amazon (save $140.01)
- MSI Sword (i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $899.99 at Best Buy (save $300)
- Dell G15 (Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $879.99 at Best Buy (save $270)
- ASUS TUF (i5-8300H, GTX 1050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $857.99 at Amazon (save $242)
- MSI GF65 (144Hz, Core i5, RTX 3060, 8GB/512GB SSD): $849.99 at Best Buy (save $250)
- Gigabyte (144Hz, i5-11400H, RTX 3050, 16GB/512GB SSD): $849.99 at Best Buy (save $300)
- Lenovo IdeaPad (i5-9300HF, GTX 1650, 8GB/256GB SSD): $727.62 at Amazon (save $321.38)
- Acer Nitro 5 (144Hz, i5-11400H GTX 1650, 8GB/256GB SSD): $629.99 at Best Buy (save $150)
Fortunately the days are long gone when getting a viable gaming laptop automatically meant spending a mint. Depending on how much pixel-pushing power you need, you can buy a gaming laptop for under a grand, with seasonal deals and discounts adding to the value proposition.
As always, check back at HotHardware daily for news, reviews, and our ongoing tracking of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.