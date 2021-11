HOT Black Friday Deals: Apple AirPods Pro, Oculus Quest 2, Pixel 6 And More Up To 35% Off

Black Friday is technically three days away, but as we see every year retailers have jumped the gun with a bunch of early discounts. We're not talking about piddly savings, either. Not all around, anyway. Even Apple's Air Pods Pro earbuds, which are perpetually discounted, have fallen to their lowest price ever. And yes, it's the newest version with MagSafe charger.





AirPods Pro with MagSafe charger discounted to $159 at Amazon (save $90). I have the previous version (without MagSafe) and absolutely love these earbuds. They sound great, they do a wonderful job at actively cancelling noise, and they're comfortable enough to wear for long stretches. I also paid about $40 more than this discounted price.









OCULUS50. This also applies to the 256GB model that costs . Bear in mind that the storage is not expandable so if you think you'll end up installing a whole bunch of games and app, you might want to go for the 256GB model. Still, 128GB is a good amount to work with, and double what the original version offered.

