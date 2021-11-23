HOT Black Friday Deals: Apple AirPods Pro, Oculus Quest 2, Pixel 6 And More Up To 35% Off
Black Friday is technically three days away, but as we see every year retailers have jumped the gun with a bunch of early discounts. We're not talking about piddly savings, either. Not all around, anyway. Even Apple's Air Pods Pro earbuds, which are perpetually discounted, have fallen to their lowest price ever. And yes, it's the newest version with MagSafe charger.
You can find the newest AirPods Pro with MagSafe charger discounted to $159 at Amazon (save $90). I have the previous version (without MagSafe) and absolutely love these earbuds. They sound great, they do a wonderful job at actively cancelling noise, and they're comfortable enough to wear for long stretches. I also paid about $40 more than this discounted price.
Pivoting to a completely different product category, now is the perfect time to purchase an Oculus Quest 2. Why is that? There are two reasons. First, Oculus (or Meta, ugh) recently beefed up the baseline storage allotment from 64GB to 128GB without increasing the price, so you're getting more value on a VR headset that already delivers a high bang-for-buck. And secondly, you can purchase the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 at Amazon and receive a bonus $50 digital credit.
This is an Amazon credit that you can use for any future purchase. To get it, just click Redeem at checkout, or input promo code OCULUS50. This also applies to the 256GB model that costs $399 on Amazon. Bear in mind that the storage is not expandable so if you think you'll end up installing a whole bunch of games and app, you might want to go for the 256GB model. Still, 128GB is a good amount to work with, and double what the original version offered.
Pivoting once more, if you checked out our Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro review, then you know we're enamored with these handsets and wholeheartedly recommend them. And if you're pining for the regular Pixel 6, good news—it's on sale right now...
- Google Pixel 6 256GB: $599 at Best Buy (save $100)
- Google Pixel 6 128GB: $499 at Best Buy (save $100)
Unfortunately the Pixel 6 Pro is not discounted at the moment, but if that's what you are after, stay tuned and cross your fingers—it's quite possible Best Buy, Google, or Amazon will discount it later this week (we don't have any inside knowledge, we're just putting some bargain vibes into the universe and seeing if it responds).
Here's a hodgepodge of other discounts that are currently live...
- CyberPowerPC (Ryzen 7 5800X, RX 6700 XT, 16GB/1TB SSD): $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $300)
- CyberPowerPC (i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM): $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $200)
- iBuyPower PC (Ryzen 5 3600, RTX 3060, 16GB/480GB SSD): $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $100)
- Samsung CR59 49-Inch 120Hz Gaming Monitor: $949.99 at Amazon (save $250)
- Netgear Orbi RBK735 Mesh Wi-Fi System: $299.99 at Amazon (save $249.01)
- Samsung 32-Inch 4K FreeSync Monitor: $289.99 at Amazon (save $110)
- Amazon Basics 256GB microSDXC w/ Adapter: $28.49 at Amazon (save $9.50)
We'll continue to highlight bargains throughout the week (and beyond). If there are any specific categories you'd like us to focus on, feel free to drop us a note in the comments section below, or join us in our Discord channel!