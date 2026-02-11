CATEGORIES
home News

Ring-Of-Fire Solar Eclipse That Will Light Up The Sky Is Only Days Away

by Aaron LeongWednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:55 AM EDT
hero eclipse ring
A dramatic ring-of-fire solar eclipse is set to grace the skies on February 17, although this time, most of the globe will have to settle for watching the spectacle via livestream than from their own backyards. That is, unless you live in Antarctica.

Otherwise known as an annular solar eclipse, the ring-of-fire eclipse occurs when the moon is at its apogee. Because the moon appears slightly smaller than usual in the sky, it won't completely blot out the sun’s outer edges. Instead, as it slides directly in front of the sun, it leaves a brilliant, blazing border of light visible, the eponymous ring of fire. For this particular event, the moon will cover approximately 96% of the sun's center, creating the annulus of light that will last for about 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

Unfortunately, the path of annularity where the perfect ring is visible is almost entirely confined to the frozen remoteness of Antarctica. Spanning roughly 383 miles (616 km) wide and stretching over 2,600 miles (4,200 km) long, the path cuts across western Antarctica and skims the Davis Sea coast. While millions of penguins will be treated to the eerie, midday twilight, the human audience will be limited to a few hundred researchers stationed at remote outposts like Concordia and Mirny Station.

ring of fire solar eclipse1
Credit: JAXA/NASA

For those outside the icy continent, the eclipse remains a notable event, though it will manifest only in its partial phase. Skywatchers in the southernmost tips of Argentina and Chile may catch a glimpse of the moon taking a bite out of the sun during sunrise. Residents in parts of southern Africa (including South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe), as well as Madagascar and several islands in the Indian Ocean, will also see varying degrees of a partial eclipse. In these regions, the sun will appear as a crescent rather than a ring.

As with any solar event, we must stress that looking directly at the sun without specialized protection is a big no-no. Even during an annular eclipse, when most of the sun is covered, the remaining sliver of light is intense enough to cause permanent eye damage. Certified ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods, like pinhole projectors, are essential for anyone wanting to witness the event safely.

This event will be the first of two solar eclipses occurring this year. The next one in August is going to be a total eclipse and will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.
Tags:  space, astronomy, solar-eclipse, ring-of-fire
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment