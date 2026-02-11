Ring-Of-Fire Solar Eclipse That Will Light Up The Sky Is Only Days Away





Unfortunately, the path of annularity where the perfect ring is visible is almost entirely confined to the frozen remoteness of Antarctica. Spanning roughly 383 miles (616 km) wide and stretching over 2,600 miles (4,200 km) long, the path cuts across western Antarctica and skims the Davis Sea coast. While millions of penguins will be treated to the eerie, midday twilight, the human audience will be limited to a few hundred researchers stationed at remote outposts like Concordia and Mirny Station.





Credit: JAXA/NASA

