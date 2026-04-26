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Review Leak Reveals $99 Steam Controller Details: Here's What To Expect

by Chris HarperSunday, April 26, 2026, 02:11 PM EDT
hero steamcontroller review leak
Steam Controller, initially announced for a launch with Steam Machine and Steam Frame, seems geared for a standalone launch for a finalized price of $99.99 USD. The price point confirmation is courtesy of a leaked video review by YouTuber TechyTalk. And another thing that happened since our last Steam Controller story was a quick listing and unlisting of the controller on Japanese retailer Komodo Station. Our last Steam Controller story concerned a SteamDB spotting of an unlisted unboxing video for the controller, leading me to speculate that the Steam Controller may launch ahead of Machine and Frame; a point of speculation that now seems almost fully confirmed.

steamcontroller review leak

Sadly, no new information on the Steam Controller has come with any of the new leaks, besides perhaps the fact that it is now confirmed to work for desktop usage and non-Steam games. The extent of Steam Input configuration possible for those games is up in the air, but should work fine for emulated titles launched through Steam and may or may not work with games through third-party launchers, as is the case now.
Fortunately, we've long been familiar with the Steam Controller's specs and unique features thanks to the existing Steam listing, and the screenshotted images to come off the Komodo listing are near-identical to the ones already on the Steam listing page. The main utility of the leaked Steam Controller review video boils down to the confirmed price and another hands-on impression. As TechyTalk states, "So we all know the basics here. Valve has announced the product and shown us all its core specs and features. [...] But what sets this controller apart from the rest are three main features. On the back are four extra grip buttons, which aren't unheard of but aren't something you get on every controller. Next up is the inclusion of a six-axis gyro, which means you can play games by tilting the controller left and right or forward and back. But make no mistake: the big deal here are these trackpads, just like on Steam Deck."

For my own salt as an enthusiast of retro console games as well as high-octane shooters and action games, as well as platformers here and there...the controller looks remarkable, even at a $99 USD price point. I only wish TechyTalk's review had taken more time to talk about the build quality and D-Pad, but based on my existing experience with the classic Steam Controller and the Steam Deck, I expect both of those aspects to feel top-notch. Now, we're just left waiting for the other shoe to drop, and Valve to officially release Steam Controller for the masses. It's a pity that Steam Machine and Steam Frame seem to be delayed, but hopefully an updated release date will accompany the Steam Controller launch.
Tags:  STEAM, Valve, Steam Controller, gamepads
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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