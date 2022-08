Retailer Leaks Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X And Ryzen 5 7600X Pricing

Via @momomo_us on Twitter

Seemingly as per tradition , a retailer has slipped up and posted detailed product information ahead of an official launch. This time around, PC Canada mistakenly pushed out listings for several of AMD’s upcoming Zen 4 CPUs. These processors are not expected to be formally unveiled until later this month with availability arriving in September The blunder was picked up by prolific leaker momomo_us on Twitter. The PC Canada listings have already been taken down, but not before momomo_us (or their source) was able to snag some screenshots.The first of these shows four AMD SKUs with apparent pricing in CAD. The Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X are present. These SKUs do not include AMD’s stock cooler, hence the Without Fan, or WOF, designations. Approximate USD conversions translate as follows:A second screenshot shows these same SKUs as Tray listings. These are intended for system integrators or OEMs and are typically sold in high volumes. As such, the pricing is slightly marked down from the listings above, with rounded CAD to USD conversions here:The PC Canada postings did not include SKUs with the stock cooler included.Naturally, this pricing is subject to changes and should not be considered official or final. There is an interesting note here, though. PC Canada was evidently accepting pre-orders on these listings. This suggests the pricing may be firmer than we might otherwise believe, though they seem to be priced at a small premium. For example, the Ryzen 7 5700X is currently retailing for around $250 USD which is less than even the Ryzen 5 7600X but did have a $450 USD initial MSRP.As the top end offering, the Ryzen 9 7950X is expected to arrive with 16 cores and 32 threads, with a maximum boost to 5.7 GHz. The Ryzen 9 7900X cuts down to 12 cores and 32 threads with a 5.6 GHz maximum frequency, but both chips share a 170W TDP. Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X should both be rated for 105W TDP. The former will have 8 cores and 16 threads while the later will have 6 cores and 12 threads.