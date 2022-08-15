Retailer Leaks Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X And Ryzen 5 7600X Pricing
Seemingly as per tradition, a retailer has slipped up and posted detailed product information ahead of an official launch. This time around, PC Canada mistakenly pushed out listings for several of AMD’s upcoming Zen 4 CPUs. These processors are not expected to be formally unveiled until later this month with availability arriving in September.
The blunder was picked up by prolific leaker momomo_us on Twitter. The PC Canada listings have already been taken down, but not before momomo_us (or their source) was able to snag some screenshots.
The first of these shows four AMD SKUs with apparent pricing in CAD. The Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X are present. These SKUs do not include AMD’s stock cooler, hence the Without Fan, or WOF, designations. Approximate USD conversions translate as follows:
- Ryzen 5 7600X: $435 CAD = $337 USD
- Ryzen 7 7700X: $631 CAD = $489 USD
- Ryzen 9 7900X: $798 CAD = $618 USD
- Ryzen 9 7950X: $1158 CAD = $897 USD
- Ryzen 5 7600X: $424 CAD = $328 USD
- Ryzen 7 7700X: $614 CAD = $476 USD
- Ryzen 9 7900X: $778 CAD = $603 USD
- Ryzen 9 7900X: $1141 CAD = $884 USD
Naturally, this pricing is subject to changes and should not be considered official or final. There is an interesting note here, though. PC Canada was evidently accepting pre-orders on these listings. This suggests the pricing may be firmer than we might otherwise believe, though they seem to be priced at a small premium. For example, the Ryzen 7 5700X is currently retailing for around $250 USD which is less than even the Ryzen 5 7600X but did have a $450 USD initial MSRP.
As the top end offering, the Ryzen 9 7950X is expected to arrive with 16 cores and 32 threads, with a maximum boost to 5.7 GHz. The Ryzen 9 7900X cuts down to 12 cores and 32 threads with a 5.6 GHz maximum frequency, but both chips share a 170W TDP. Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X should both be rated for 105W TDP. The former will have 8 cores and 16 threads while the later will have 6 cores and 12 threads.