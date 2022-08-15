CATEGORIES
home News

Retailer Leaks Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X And Ryzen 5 7600X Pricing

by Chris GoettingMonday, August 15, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT
amd ryzen 7000 am5
Seemingly as per tradition, a retailer has slipped up and posted detailed product information ahead of an official launch. This time around, PC Canada mistakenly pushed out listings for several of AMD’s upcoming Zen 4 CPUs. These processors are not expected to be formally unveiled until later this month with availability arriving in September.

The blunder was picked up by prolific leaker momomo_us on Twitter. The PC Canada listings have already been taken down, but not before momomo_us (or their source) was able to snag some screenshots.

amd ryzen 7000 pc canada wof
Via @momomo_us on Twitter

The first of these shows four AMD SKUs with apparent pricing in CAD. The Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X are present. These SKUs do not include AMD’s stock cooler, hence the Without Fan, or WOF, designations. Approximate USD conversions translate as follows:
  • Ryzen 5 7600X: $435 CAD = $337 USD
  • Ryzen 7 7700X: $631 CAD = $489 USD
  • Ryzen 9 7900X: $798 CAD = $618 USD
  • Ryzen 9 7950X: $1158 CAD = $897 USD
amd ryzen 7000 pc canada tray
Via @momomo_us on Twitter

A second screenshot shows these same SKUs as Tray listings. These are intended for system integrators or OEMs and are typically sold in high volumes. As such, the pricing is slightly marked down from the listings above, with rounded CAD to USD conversions here:
  • Ryzen 5 7600X: $424 CAD = $328 USD
  • Ryzen 7 7700X: $614 CAD = $476 USD
  • Ryzen 9 7900X: $778 CAD = $603 USD
  • Ryzen 9 7900X: $1141 CAD = $884 USD
The PC Canada postings did not include SKUs with the stock cooler included.

Naturally, this pricing is subject to changes and should not be considered official or final. There is an interesting note here, though. PC Canada was evidently accepting pre-orders on these listings. This suggests the pricing may be firmer than we might otherwise believe, though they seem to be priced at a small premium. For example, the Ryzen 7 5700X is currently retailing for around $250 USD which is less than even the Ryzen 5 7600X but did have a $450 USD initial MSRP.

As the top end offering, the Ryzen 9 7950X is expected to arrive with 16 cores and 32 threads, with a maximum boost to 5.7 GHz. The Ryzen 9 7900X cuts down to 12 cores and 32 threads with a 5.6 GHz maximum frequency, but both chips share a 170W TDP. Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X should both be rated for 105W TDP. The former will have 8 cores and 16 threads while the later will have 6 cores and 12 threads.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen, zen 4
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment