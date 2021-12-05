CATEGORIES
Potent Acer Alder Lake Gaming Laptop Breaks Cover In Retailer Leak

More evidence is piling up to suggest Intel will soon be expanding its Alder Lake universe with mobile chips for laptops. Our best guess is a Consumer Electronics Show unveiling next month. We'll see, but in the meantime, another overseas retailer has posted listings for gaming laptops with unreleased and unannounced Alder Lake laptop chips.

There are three of them, all of which are part of Acer's Nitro 5 lineup. The most potent of the bunch (AN515-58) rocks a Core i7-12700H processor paired with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, which is another part that could see an unveiling next month (NVIDIA's current mobile Ampere stack consists of the GeForce RTX 3080, 3070, 3060, 3050 Ti, and 3050).

Less impressive is the paltry 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory that's situated in this thing. Other features include a 512GB solid state drive (NVMe, undoubtedly) and a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution and fast 165Hz refresh rate.

Based on past leaks, the Core i7-12700H is expected to debut with in a 14-core/20-thread configuration comprised of six P-cores (Golden Cove) with Hyper Threading support, and eight E-cores (Gracemont). And as for the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU, it's not clear how many CUDA cores it will have (somewhere between 5,120 and 6,144), only that it is expected to arrive with 8GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 256-bit memory bus.

The Alder Lake laptop is listed at PC21, a retailer in France, with a price of €1,530.13 (around $1,730 in US currency). That's quite a bit lower than the price points for a set of recently leaked MSI laptops with mobile parts that have not been announced yet, albeit those were also higher-end configurations.
There are two other Acer Nitro 5 laptops with Alder Lake on board that appear at the French retailer's website. They include the AN517-55 (17.3-inch, 1080p, 165Hz) and AN515-58 (15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz), both of which pair a Core i5-12500H CPU with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

The Core i5-12500H also sports a hybrid design, but with four P-Cores, eight E-Cores, and 16 threads. Clock speeds are not yet known. We should find out soon, though, as these retail listings strongly hint that formal launches are not too far away.
