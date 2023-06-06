Score Samsung's Stunning 49" Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor At $50 Off With A $250 GC





Samsung is less than a week away from opening up preorder availability for what's been deemed the world's first 49-inch OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9 . In anticipation of preorder access, you can jot your name and email address down to reserve a unit with no money down. It basically means you're asking to be notified when preorders go live, and in exchange Samsung is offering $300 in bonuses.





preordering Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 is a $50 discount off the retail price. On top of that, Samsung is sweetening the deal with a $250 gift card, which you can turn around and use on a variety of products—Samsung dabbles in a little bit of everything these days, including SSDs, smartphones, televisions, home appliances, and more. The first bonus for reserving andis a $50 discount off the retail price. On top of that, Samsung is sweetening the deal with a $250 gift card, which you can turn around and use on a variety of products—Samsung dabbles in a little bit of everything these days, including SSDs, smartphones, televisions, home appliances, and more.





So, what's the catch? Well, there's no mention of how much the Odyssey OLED G9 will cost. As a couple points of reference, the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NA) with mini LED backlighting costs $1,349.23 on Amazon (versus its $2,299.99 list price), while its largest OLED monitor, the 34-inch G85SB OLED Ultra, sells for $1,099.99 (versus a $1,499.99 list price).













Samsung first teased the Odyssey OLED G9 during the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ) earlier this year. At the time, Samsung revealed some key specs, including a dual quad-HD resolution (5120x1440, 32:9 aspect ratio), 240Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, 1800R curvature, and 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.







Other notable features include FreeSync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications. And as for connectivity options, the display comes equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port, a micro-HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB 3.0 hub with two Type-A downstream ports and a Type-B upstream port.















We're still waiting to find out the display's brightness rating, as that's traditionally been a disadvantage of OLED versus LCD, and especially next to mini LED backlighting . Generally (and vaguely) speaking, Samsung says the Odyssey OLED G9 with its quantum dot technology will deliver "brighter whites, deeper blacks, and [a] near infinite color contrast."





"It is also equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to discover and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now without needing a console or to download games," Samsung says.





Preorders for the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 open up on June 12, 2023.

