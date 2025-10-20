Xbox President Reveals Reason For ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X Handheld's Steep Price





In an interview with Variety, Bond shared that it’s ASUS that set the final price, saying, "That is all of their insight into the market, into the feature set, into what people want, to determine the ultimate prices of the devices."





This makes sense considering ASUS did most of the legwork on the hardware side while Microsoft worked on getting Windows up to snuff.





While many have been pointing to Microsoft’s partnership with ASUS as another sign it’s looking to exit the hardware market, Bond’s comments say otherwise.





"We have our next-gen hardware in development. We’ve been looking at prototyping, designing. We have a partnership we’ve announced with AMD around it, so that is coming. What we saw here was an opportunity to innovate in a new way and to bring gamers another choice, in addition to our next-gen hardware," Bond told Variety





