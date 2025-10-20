CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox President Reveals Reason For ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X Handheld's Steep Price

by Alan VelascoMonday, October 20, 2025, 12:00 PM EDT
asus rog xbox ally x pricing hero
The highly anticipated ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X (see our review full of benchmarks and analysis), which is the first Windows handheld to officially implement the Xbox experience, is finally out in the wild. The launch of the device has sparked several discussions in the gaming community, including about its price point. Now, we have more context on the pricing decision thanks to Xbox president Sarah Bond.

In an interview with Variety, Bond shared that it’s ASUS that set the final price, saying, "That is all of their insight into the market, into the feature set, into what people want, to determine the ultimate prices of the devices."

This makes sense considering ASUS did most of the legwork on the hardware side while Microsoft worked on getting Windows up to snuff.

The price tag of the ROG Xbox Ally X didn’t dampen enthusiasm for the device. When preorders became available it sold out on Microsoft’s official Xbox store in short order and sales have been brisk at retailers across the globe.

asus rog xbox ally x pricing body

Although Microsoft mostly focused on the software experience, it did play a role in the ergonomic shape of the handheld, which is different from the first generation Ally. The team at Xbox provided significant input, applying everything it had learned the last two decades designing controllers, to make the handheld “super, super comfortable.”

While many have been pointing to Microsoft’s partnership with ASUS as another sign it’s looking to exit the hardware market, Bond’s comments say otherwise.

"We have our next-gen hardware in development. We’ve been looking at prototyping, designing. We have a partnership we’ve announced with AMD around it, so that is coming. What we saw here was an opportunity to innovate in a new way and to bring gamers another choice, in addition to our next-gen hardware," Bond told Variety.

So Xbox fans should have at least one more console to look forward to. Meanwhile, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally is available at Amazon for $599 while the more powerful ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X is available at Best Buy for $999.99, for those looking to jump into handheld gaming.
Tags:  Asus, Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), rog xbox ally, rog xbox ally x
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment