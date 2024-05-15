CATEGORIES
Red Dead Redemption 1 May Finally Come To PC And Gamers Are Flipping Out

by Zak KillianWednesday, May 15, 2024, 01:20 PM EDT
Did you know that Red Dead Redemption is actually the second game in the series? Very few people remember 2004's Red Dead Revolver, released for Xbox and PlayStation 2, but it is the original "Red Dead" game. Unfortunately, neither that title nor the aforementioned second in the series have ever come to PC, so if you want to play them, you've got to either rustle up some console hardware or resort to emulation.

That might change soon, though, and this isn't like the last decade of "Bloodborne PC finally!!" leaks that we've had to suffer. This one comes straight from the source—albeit not quite in official fashion. Posting on Xwitter, Tez2 (@TezFunz2) located some marketing strings for Red Dead Redemption inside the site for the official Rockstar Launcher.

rdr pc strings
RDR PC strings found by @TezFunz2 on Xwitter.

That wouldn't quite be conclusive evidence on its own, but take a look at what the strings actually say. It's very specific: "Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC." Well, that's pretty cut-and-dried, isn't it?

It will be interesting to see how Rockstar prices the game on PC. PC gamers are notoriously averse to paying full price for anything but the latest releases; spoiled by frequent Steam sales that offer deep discounts on older games, the infamous PC Gaming Master Race may not cotton to the "commercially accurate price" of $50 for a game originally released in 2010.

rdr2 emulator 4k
For now we'll just keep enjoying the game in 4K on Xenia emulator.

Of course, until Rockstar announces it officially or the game actually comes out, all bets are on as to whether it will actually do so. This wouldn't be the first time we've seen "conclusive" evidence of a long-desired console exclusive finally getting a PC release. Hopefully this time it's really for real.
