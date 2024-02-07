CATEGORIES
PC Gamers React To Rockstar Launcher Kicking Windows 7 And 8 To The Curb

by Nathan OrdWednesday, February 07, 2024, 04:13 PM EDT
rockstar launcher kicking windows 7 and 8 to the curb
Earlier this year, Steam killed support for Windows 7 and Windows 8, meaning the Steam Client on these systems would no longer get updates and security updates. Now, it seems that Rockstar is following suit with the termination of support for the Rockstar Launcher on Windows 7 and 8. Of course, this should come as no surprise, given the announcement of this last year, and it shouldn’t have much of an effect as people should be off these operating systems anyway.

Back in October of last year, Rockstar Games made a post on its support site explaining that the Rockstar Games Launcher would be losing support for Windows 7 and 8 on January 30th of 2024. Now that we are past that threshold, support is officially terminated, and you cannot use the launcher until you have compatible software. While there have been some complaints about this online, this is ultimately a good thing to force people off now outdated and insecure operating systems which seems to be the broader sentiment.

win7 rockstar launcher kicking windows 7 and 8 to the curb
Paul here might have fond memories of Windows 7, but boy oh boy is it a security mess.

From a security perspective, Windows 7 and Windows 8 are both end-of-life and no longer getting security updates from Microsoft in favor of Windows 10 and 11. As such, users should update those newer operating systems to keep playing their Rockstar and Steam games and remain secure. These OS’s are creeping up on 15 years of service at this point anyhow, so if you haven’t updated and upgraded, it also likely means your experience with these games will not be all that great.

Regardless, and as we have mentioned in the past, it is a definitive end of an era for folks who lived on Windows 7 (probably not Windows 8) and spent a lot of time gaming there. Whether you were collecting all the cash you could or roleplaying in GTA, running the storylines of Red Dead, or playing other Rockstar titles, it is time to upgrade not only to keep playing but also to stay safe online.
Tags:  Gaming, security, Rockstar-Games, gta-v
