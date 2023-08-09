Take-Two Boss Defends Red Dead Redemption Port's Price Amid Fan Backlash

It is perhaps because that release is still so fresh in the memory—or perhaps because the subject of today's post is so hotly-desired and deeply-beloved itself—that gamers are in open revolt over Rockstar's announcement that it is finally bringing the original Red Dead Redemption out of 7th-generation console hell and into the modern era... well, sort-of, anyway. The new release will be exclusively for the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch hardware, and the real kicker is that it will cost you $50.





The likely reason why this game isn't coming to Xbox systems is that you can already play the Xbox 360 version of Red Dead Redemption on the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles through Microsoft's extensive backward-compatibility efforts. Indeed, playing the game on the Xbox One X will or Xbox Series X will allow the title to run with a smoother framerate and drastically improved resolution—up to 4K, in fact. That version also still supports multi-player features, and you can find it for a pittance on used game sites or at resale shops.





Screenshot of IGN's quote from Zelnick.



When pressed on a potential PC release for the game, Zelnick was noncommittal, remarking that he leaves game announcements up to developers. That's fair enough, but if the intent was to preserve the game or introduce it to a new audience, you won't do that anywhere as well as you will on the PC, and PC gamers love to spend money on old console games—just look at the massive success of The Last of Us: Part 1





Red Dead Redemption runs well in both Xenia and RPCS3 emulators.