Red Dead Redemption For Switch Is Now Playable On PC Via Emulation

Despite the releases of Grand Theft Auto IV, Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto V, and even Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PC, the original game didn't leave those 7th-generation platforms until last week's launch on the Switch and PlayStation 4. While the improvements in the re-releases are extremely modest, they're still better than the original version if you just want to play the original single-player campaign or the Undead Nightmare expansion. Unfortunately, the re-release lacks the multi-player component of the original version.





John Marston is escorted through Blackwater by federal agents. (Switch)

Unfortunately, there's still no way to do that without using emulation. You could still load up the original game in RPCS3 (PS3) or Xenia (XB360), of course. We'd recommend Xenia because it runs better, and also because the Xbox 360 version of the game looks quite a bit better than the PS3 version, but if you have the requisite hardware , RPCS3's interface and configuration are a lot more developed than Xenia's.





The Undead Nightmare expansion is bundled in.



We actually might recommend sticking to the 7th-gen versions of the game if you're going to play it under emulation. Not only are used copies of the game available for a pittance everywhere, but both Xenia and RPCS3 have advanced mechanisms for raising the 30 FPS cap in the game . (This is also possible in Yuzu, but it's not as reliable as in RPCS3 .) You can use whatever controller you want in any of the above emulators, and while Xenia is by far the clumsiest to configure, it's also the least-demanding, hardware-wise.



