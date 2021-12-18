Alleged Radeon RX 7900 XT, 7800 XT And RX 7700 XT Specs Surface In Leak





The gaming GPU market is really going to light up next year. Not only do the usual suspects AMD and NVIDIA have new products on the way, but we're also expecting to see the first discrete graphics products from Intel's Arc brand. Heck, we might even see new desktop GPUs based on PowerVR IP next year.

The 30-series of Navi parts will be the next generation of Radeon hardware, this time implementing the RDNA3 architecture. AMD's been tight-lipped about RDNA3, aside from assurances that it's on the way. Going by past rumors, folks expect that AMD's going with a multi-chip module design, much as it has on its Zen-based CPUs, for what will likely be named the "Radeon RX 7000" family of GPUs.







