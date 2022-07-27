Razer's Low Profile DeathStalker Keyboard Rises From The Ashes With Optical Switches





Fans of low profile keyboards will be happy to learn that Razer has revived its DeathStalker lineup, adding a fresh new look and modern amenities, not the least of which is a leap to optical key switches. There are three models on tap for the modern makeover, including the DeathStalker V2, DeathStalker V2 Pro, and DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless.





What separates the Pro models from the standard variant is wireless functionality. Both the DeathStalker V2 Pro and the more compact DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless that lacks a dedicated number pad feature the company's proprietary HyperSpeed Wireless technology







Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless







"Using a combination of optimized data protocols, an ultra-fast radio frequency and Adaptive Frequency Technology (which scans available frequencies to use channels clear from interference), Razer HyperSpeed Wireless delivers a fast, stable and reliable wireless connection, on par with traditional wired connections," Razer explains.





It also supports multi-device pairing similar to some of Logitech's wireless receivers. This means users can connect a DeathStalker V2 Pro/Pro Tenkeyless and a compatible Razer mouse to the same HyperSpeed Wireless dongle, and without a hit to latency.





Bluetooth 5.0 is also an option for folks who want to go that route. It doesn't offer the same latency benefits, but does provide the convenience of pairing up to three devices with easy switching between them with a press of a button. As for battery life, Razer is claiming up to 40 hours for the full-size deck and 50 hours for the TKL model, both of which come with a detachable USB Type-C cable for charging (and you can use these keyboards while charging).





Going back to the key switches, Razer is pairing optical key switches with a low profile design. These differ from traditional mechanical key switches by utilizing an infra-red beam of light to instantaneously register a key press. The upshot is there's no debounce delay.





Razer's offering two versions: linear and clicky. The smooth and quiet linear variant has an actuation point of 1.2mm, a total travel distance of just 2.8mm, and an actuation force of only 45 grams. On the clicky variant, you're looking at a 1.5mm actuation point with tactile feedback, the same 2.8mm travel distance, and a slightly heavier 50 grams of actuation force. According to Razer, both types are good for 70 million key presses.









Other features include an aluminum base, N-key roll over, a gaming mode option, onboard memory and cloud storage to save up to five custom profiles, lazer-etched and coated ABS keycaps, a multi-functional media button and media roller, macro support, and RGB (Chroma) lighting.



