Ratchet And Clank PC Hotfix Arrives To Improve Ray Tracing And Fix Visual Bugs





The game has variable aspect ratio support, too.

Speaking as a gamer, Rift Apart is actually a pretty awesome game. There's not a whole lot going on with it mechanically and your author certainly has his nitpicks, but the title harkens back to an older era where it was okay for a game to just be an action-packed linear blast-'em-up without having to inject dark adult themes or overwrought melodrama in every other line of dialogue, and it's a ton of fun while being a joy to look at.





Remember when game cutscenes didn't even look this good?

The title's first hotfix has already arrived less than a week after release, and it's a pretty good one. While it's well-known that ray-tracing is broken on AMD GPUs right now, the game also still had some bugs of its own when running on said cards. So, while ray-tracing is still broken on Radeons ( likely requiring a driver update ), this patch at least resolves visual issues with character rendering on "certain GPUs, including AMD Vega-based models."





The game runs great on Arc A770 16GB, even with RT turned up. Image: GraphicArc YouTube

Finally, this patch fixes the texture filtering option "to work as intended." This bug affected everyone, and drastically reduced the quality of certain textures in the game environment. It wasn't common, but it was possible to notice certain textures appearing much lower-detail than they should be. We've only played a few minutes since the patch, but we haven't observed this issue cropping up again.





The wrong games, but I already updated Ratchet & Clank.

