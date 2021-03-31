Sony PlayStation Plus Freebie Games For April Include Oddworld: Soulstorm And Days Gone





Tomorrow starts a new month, which means that there will be a new crop of freebie games to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Although it will be April 1, there is no fooling around when it comes to what Sony has in store for gamers.

Kicking things off this month on the free list is Oddworld: Soulstorm. Interestingly, while the game will be playable on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, only the PlayStation 5 version is free during April. So, if you're one of the lucky few that has been able to secure the next-gen console, enjoy it while it lasts. Oddworld: Soulstorm is a direct successor to Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty, released in 2014. The actual series dates back to 1997 with the original Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee.

"Abe must now save his fellow Mudokons by any means necessary. As you recruit more followers, stick to stealth and puzzle solve to survive or scavenge goods and craft an arsenal to liberate your friends," Sony explains. "In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you will begin to understand the power of many will be needed to solve problems that the individual alone cannot."

The next game on the list is Days Gone, which is an open-world game set in the Pacific Northwest. It's a post-apocalyptic game in which you'll play as Deacon St. John against a horde of Freakers while traversing the landscape on your bike. "Unpredictable weather and different times of day and night can cause incredible danger and shocking surprises… and everything wants you dead. Devise your strategies as you customize weapons and skills, craft traps and upgrade your bike as you try and survive the unforgiving wilderness."

Finally, there's Zombie Army 4: Dead War. This title doesn't need much explaining and pits you against wave after wave of zombies in 1940s Europe. You'll be able to shoot and slice your way through the undead by yourself or with up to 3 other people.

According to Sony, all the games will be available to download starting on April 6th, with the freebie period lasting through Monday, May 3rd.