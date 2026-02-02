Raspberry Pi Details Memory-Driven Price Increases Of Up To $60
Founder and CEO Eben Upton pins the blame on limited availability of fab capacity that’s being driven by the “AI infrastructure roll-out.” To provide some insight as to what the company has been facing when making decisions to bump up pricing, he says that the cost of some components have doubled since the prior quarter.
The Raspberry Pi 4 and 5, in addition to the Compute Model 4 and 5, which all come equipped with 2GB or more of memory will be affected. 2GB models will see an increase of $10, 4GB models will cost $15 more, 8GB models are getting a $30 price bump and 16GB models are being hit with an increase of $60.
While it’s unfortunate that these devices are getting more expensive, not every model in the lineup is being affected. Upton shared that it has been able to “protect” the price of models that only utilize 1GB of memory, such as the $35 Raspberry Pi 4. Moreover, popular models such as the Raspberry Pi Zero and the Raspberry Pi 3 should be able to dodge the memory apocalypse as well, thanks to the use older LPDDR2 memory.
The worst part of this whole situation is that it might not be the last price increase the organization will have to announce this year. The memory situation is unlikely to get better anytime soon. At the very least Raspberry Pi fans can take solace in the fact that Upton promises to roll back these prices whenever things improve.