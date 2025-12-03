CATEGORIES
home News

Raspberry Pi Spoiled By Price Hikes But There's A New 1GB Model For $45

by Alan VelascoWednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:38 PM EDT
raspberry pi price increases hero
The data center boom driven by the demand for AI is leading to price hikes for consumers. It has been felt in rising electric bills and is also affecting the price of hardware, like storage and memory. This economic environment is forcing Raspberry Pi to increase the prices on its product line-up, but it’s hoping to soften the blow by also offering a new model at a lower price point.

Effective immediately, the 4GB model of the Raspberry Pi 4 will see a price increase of $5, to $60. Meanwhile, the 8GB model will be get a $10 price increase, pushing its price tag up to $85.

The Raspberry Pi 5 lineup is being hit with similar price increases. The 2GB model is going from $50 to $55, the 4GB model is increasing from $60 to $70, the 8GB model is jumping from $80 to $95, and the 16GB model is jumping from $120 to $145.

raspberry pi price increases body

These price increases will likely disappoint fans of these diminutive single-board computers, but a new lower priced model will hopefully make up for it. There is now a 1GB model of the Raspberry Pi 5, which has all of the features users expect, including a quad-core 2.4GHz Arm Cortex-A76 processor, dual-band Wi-Fi and PCI Express port. This new model will be available for just $45.

CEO Eben Upton says that the higher prices are “painful but ultimately necessary.” However, he stresses that the organization is “committed to driving down the cost of computing and look forward to unwinding these price increases once it abates.”

Ultimately, time will tell if pricing ends up going back to what it originally was. Although it’s nice to see Upton mention the possibility of price reductions once the memory situation stabilizes.
Tags:  Raspberry-Pi
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use