Raspberry Pi Spoiled By Price Hikes But There's A New 1GB Model For $45
Effective immediately, the 4GB model of the Raspberry Pi 4 will see a price increase of $5, to $60. Meanwhile, the 8GB model will be get a $10 price increase, pushing its price tag up to $85.
The Raspberry Pi 5 lineup is being hit with similar price increases. The 2GB model is going from $50 to $55, the 4GB model is increasing from $60 to $70, the 8GB model is jumping from $80 to $95, and the 16GB model is jumping from $120 to $145.
These price increases will likely disappoint fans of these diminutive single-board computers, but a new lower priced model will hopefully make up for it. There is now a 1GB model of the Raspberry Pi 5, which has all of the features users expect, including a quad-core 2.4GHz Arm Cortex-A76 processor, dual-band Wi-Fi and PCI Express port. This new model will be available for just $45.
CEO Eben Upton says that the higher prices are “painful but ultimately necessary.” However, he stresses that the organization is “committed to driving down the cost of computing and look forward to unwinding these price increases once it abates.”
Ultimately, time will tell if pricing ends up going back to what it originally was. Although it’s nice to see Upton mention the possibility of price reductions once the memory situation stabilizes.