Rare 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC That Dennis Rodman Owned Is For Sale
A rare 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC that Dennis Rodman once owned is up for sale. The 1989 Mustang is chassis #121 of the Saleen Autosport's unofficial Saleen Super Car tribute production commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Ford Mustang.
Whether you are a fan of the Ford Mustang or of Dennis Rodman, this rare version of the sports car is a unique find. NBA player Dennis Rodman bought the Oxford White with gray trim and Saleen SSC graphics over gray and white upholstery off the showroom floor. The muscle car has a current bid of $35,000.
This muscle car from the late 80s is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 with a five-speed manual transmission (yep, you have to shift the gears yourself) and a limited-slip differential. Cosmetically, the car sports a rear spoiler, revised bumper covers and side skirts, white 16" rims, a Hurst quick-ratio shifter, a roll bar, and FloFit adjustable bucket seats.
The Saleen Mustang has extremely low mileage for as old as it is, with just 87k miles on the odometer. The previous owner has included service records, informational literature, a sample SSC window sticker, removed parts, an extra set of rims, two show boards, Saleen accessories, and a clean Carfax report.
The 1989 classic muscle car is equipped with a Racecraft suspension and power rack-and-pinion steering wheel. It also has Bilstein dampers, an additional suspension brace that was added by the current owner, with the removed suspension components being included with the sale.
The interior includes a Saleen signature on the right side of the dashboard. It also has a 10-speaker sound system, a Pioneer CD stereo with an equalizer, air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and door locks.
Anyone wanting to take part in the auction for the 1989 Saleen Mustang can visit bringatrailer.com. Also, if any of HotHardware's readers happen to win the bid, you will be required to post pictures in the HotHardware Discord (Not really, but we sure would love to see more pics of this beast!).