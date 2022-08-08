New 1964.5 Ford Mustang Restomod Is A Stunner In Candy Apple Red Glory
There is no mistake when you look into your rearview mirror and see the front end of a Ford Mustang staring back at you. Throughout the generations, the headlights and grill with the iconic running horse emblem makes it one of the most recognizable cars on the road. While there have been a few different shapes to the muscle car over the years, there is just something about the early models that makes a person swoon when they see one.
When you first look at the car, you may think they were able to keep most of the original parts. But you would be wrong in thinking so. Nearly all of the components used in this build were made by the Wisconsin-based car builder. The only remaining factory part, in fact, is the set of wheel center caps.
"The client was highly involved in the process and adamant on maintaining a subtle, stock-like appearance," stated Mike Ring. "Everything was cued off the Mustang's original design, but we sharpened the lines and added a number of 3D-printed details to make it truly unique."
The duo says they spent more than 4,200 hours bringing "Caged" to life, and we are so happy they did. They labor of love has brought back to life one of the most emblematic pieces of machinery ever produced. If you would like to see more of Ringbrother's labors of love, you can check out its website.
Top Image Credit: Ringbrothers