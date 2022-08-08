CATEGORIES
home News

New 1964.5 Ford Mustang Restomod Is A Stunner In Candy Apple Red Glory

by Tim SweezyMonday, August 08, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT
caged mustang
The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic muscle cars of all time. Ringbrothers has taken a 1964.5 Mustang convertible and restored it to make any and all gear heads drool.

There is no mistake when you look into your rearview mirror and see the front end of a Ford Mustang staring back at you. Throughout the generations, the headlights and grill with the iconic running horse emblem makes it one of the most recognizable cars on the road. While there have been a few different shapes to the muscle car over the years, there is just something about the early models that makes a person swoon when they see one.

mustang side
Image Credit: Ringbrothers

Ringbrothers is a Wisconsin-based custom car builder that has restored more than a few old beaten up relics, and given life back to them. Jim and Mike Ring, co-founders of Ringbrothers, having taken their passion for "creating cars more exciting than anything else on the road," and poured that passion into a 1964.5 Mustang convertible. And man, that passion oozes from the core of this 1964.5 Mustang convertible, nicknamed "Caged."

When you first look at the car, you may think they were able to keep most of the original parts. But you would be wrong in thinking so. Nearly all of the components used in this build were made by the Wisconsin-based car builder. The only remaining factory part, in fact, is the set of wheel center caps.

mustang interior
Image Credit: Ringbrothers

The builders took the original Mustang's chassis, and converted it into a unibody platform. The bodywork's length and width were extended by one inch in the process. The front grill was also redesigned, and set back two inches, which feeds air into the Ford Performance 5.0-liter Coyote V8 crate engine.

"The client was highly involved in the process and adamant on maintaining a subtle, stock-like appearance," stated Mike Ring. "Everything was cued off the Mustang's original design, but we sharpened the lines and added a number of 3D-printed details to make it truly unique."

mustang rear
Image Credit: Ringbrothers

Jim Ring said that every piece of the car had been touched and updated with original design cues in mind. This included touches all the way down to the iconic Mustang taillight bezels, gas cap, and that sweet running horse emblem. "There's a lot of nuances that went into the design, and we're proud of that aspect of the build. Only the expert eye will be able to discern the subtlety of the differences," he added.

The duo says they spent more than 4,200 hours bringing "Caged" to life, and we are so happy they did. They labor of love has brought back to life one of the most emblematic pieces of machinery ever produced. If you would like to see more of Ringbrother's labors of love, you can check out its website.

Top Image Credit: Ringbrothers
Tags:  Automobiles, restoration, ford, convertible, mustang
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment