67 Ford Mustang Fastback Retro Rival Is All Electric And Totally New From The Ground Up
The iconic 1967 Ford Mustang is being reinvented by a British company, and it is breathtaking. But if you want to get your hands on one of these rare cars, you better act fast because only 499 are up for sale.
When one thinks of a Ford Mustang from the 1960's, you immediately think of an American muscle car and the sound and feel of a V8 engine rumbling, just before hearing the screech of tires as you mash the gas pedal to the floor. Now, a British company has taken the iconic look and transformed the classic muscle car into a modern electric vehicle.
Charge Cars is a British car company located in London, England. It has contributed to various other projects that include McLaren Automotive, Jaguar Land Rover and F1 Racing Teams. In short the company is "passionate about eternal automobile classics!"
Enter the classic 60's Ford Mustang, one of the most recognizable body styles among classic cars. The Charge Cars' version loses very little when it comes to the original 1967 body design. Outside of new gen headlights and uncomplicated grill with the compan's emblem, the rest of the outer body remains true to the time-honored design.
However, once you move to the interior of the vehicle you begin to see the upgraded contemporary design. From the luxurious leather seats, to the state-of-the-art components that make up the more futuristic dashboard, owners will be able to indulge in the comfort of its modern design.
Long gone are the days of the classic V8 under the hood as well. It has been replaced with a 64kWh battery, with 50 kW DC charging. You will be able to get approximately 200 miles out of a single charge, while being able to go from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. It is outfitted with 400 kW peak power and 1500 Nm of motor torque, so while you may miss the sound of the V8, you won't be missing out on power.
If you are so inclined to put your name down for one of the 499 reservation spots, be sure you have a little change in the bank to cover the costs. The price for this Mustang is just over $455,000 (350,000 British Pounds). Price can vary depending on options and accessories chosen.
Props need to be given to Ford Motor Company for allowing Charge Cars to use the 1967 Mustang body style. It is definitely one of the most epic muscle cars to ever grace the highway. To the incredibly fortunate 499 people who have the opportunity to own one of these, we are jealous and request a chance to take it for a spin. We promise to be careful!