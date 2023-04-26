Check Out These HOT Radeon RX 7900 XT, Ryzen 9 7900X And Samsung 990 Pro SSD Deals





It wasn't all that long ago when building a gaming PC was far more expensive than it needed to be—supply issues created in part by the pandemic combined with crypto mining and greedy scalpers wreaked havoc on the market at large. Those days are quickly becoming a memory, however, as tech deals abound on graphics cards, processors, and solid state drives.





XFX Speedster MERC 310 Radeon RX 7900 XT. You can find it for $787.09 on Amazon right now, which is well below AMD's $949 launch price for its flagship consumer RDNA 3 graphics card. You might even be able to score it for less. Sadly we're a day late on this one, but it was recently listed for $761.99, the lowest price ever for a 7900 XT. It's still a solid deal at the current price, though. One that stands out is the. You can find it forright now, which is well below AMD's $949 launch price for its flagship consumer RDNA 3 graphics card. You might even be able to score it for less. Sadly we're a day late on this one, but it was recently listed for $761.99, the lowest price ever for a 7900 XT. It's still a solid deal at the current price, though.





MSI's Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic for $779.99 at Amazon. That's a 20 percent discount over its list price and is the cheapest around right now for a 7900 XT card.

It's worth hammering that refresh button on occasion to see if it drops back down. Meanwhile, you can nabfor. That's a 20 percent discount over its list price and is the cheapest around right now for a 7900 XT card.





There are other GPU deals out there as well, several of which we highlighted earlier this week. Additionally, there are some compelling bargains to be had within Samsung's SSD lineup.









2TB Samsung 990 Pro for $179.99 (save $110 over MSRP). That's the lowest price to date for this drive. You can reference our Also available on Amazon is thefor. That's the lowest price to date for this drive. You can reference our Samsung 990 Pro review for a full rundown, but the Cliff Notes version is that is a fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD with rated sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and 6,900MB/s, respectively.





While it didn't always lead the pack in our benchmarks, it consistently proved to be a fast storage solution. We also saw some of the speediest load times in our gaming tests with the 990 Pro.





1TB Samsung 990 Pro for $99.99 at Amazon if the 2TB model is more than you need. That's $70 below its list price, and once again is the lowest it's ever been. You can snag theforif the 2TB model is more than you need. That's $70 below its list price, and once again is the lowest it's ever been.









Ryzen 9 7900X—it's back down to $419 on Amazon. That matches its lowest price ever unless you happen to live nearby a Micro Center, in which case more power to you (it's around the same price there anyway, at $417.98). Finally, there's a bargain to be found within AMD's Zen 4 lineup and specifically the—it's back down to. That matches its lowest price ever unless you happen to live nearby a Micro Center, in which case more power to you (it's around the same price there anyway, at $417.98).



